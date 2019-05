5 Things to Do if You Are Visiting the F1

When you are visiting the F1 in different locations, for most people, this is the experience of a lifetime.

However, while you are visiting a different country or location, you may be wondering what else you can do when exploring the area around the track itself. If you need some tips, here are some excellent suggestions for what to do in the time between races.

1. Take Up a New Sport

If you love sport in general, what better opportunity is there than taking up a new sport to enjoy alongside the F1 and exploring the stunning destinations around the world to play it? Taking up a new sport will allow you to experience some downtime and begin to participate actively in the sporting world. One of the best options to take up when away is playing golf, as many holiday resorts and hotels have on-site golf courses and clubs. To find the best golfing equipment, PXG clubs are top of the range pieces of equipment that can help people of every level of experience to succeed.

2. Explore a New City

The history of F1 races means that they take place in different locations every year, and if you are a dedicated follower, you will be visiting a few! If you are visiting a new city or even a new country, you should take the opportunity to see the sights of the surrounding area for yourself. For instance, you could book yourself a guided tour of the destination to check out some of the surrounding attractions that cater to tourists. There might even be special exhibitions and events on to compliment your Formula 1 experience.

3. Take to the Tracks

You have seen your favourite sporting stars race to the finish line in person now, and this may start to make you want to participate in the racing sport yourself. If this is the case, then you should find the time to take to the tracks yourself. Whether you want to race or simply drive a cool car, there are many different options available in the shape of facilities such as racecourse experience days. For instance, near Silverstone, Aston Martin runs a one-day performance driving course where you can try out whizzing round in an Aston Martin for yourself.

4. Visit Local Motor Museums

What better activity for people who love cars than visiting the local motor museums surrounding the F1 grounds? For instance, near Silverstone is the Williams Grand Prix Collection, the largest exhibition of Formula 1 cars in the world, and the British Motor Museum, where you can immerse yourself in the history of motoring and F1 from its origin up to how it is run today.

5. Experience Other Sporting Events

Many people who love Formula 1 also love other sports such as tennis and basketball. If this is the case, you should consider visiting other national sporting events while you are in the area, such as Wimbledon. This will give you a flavour of the country as a whole and can help to amplify your experience.