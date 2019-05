Monaco GP: Preview - Alfa Romeo

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal: "The tests last week In Barcelona have been promising and I am sure that we're back on track and going in the right direction again. It's interesting to see how the teams battling for the midfield positions hardly get any consistency into their performance. Each track is a new start - especially getting the tyres to work - and sometimes you get it right, sometimes you get it wrong. We have our downward blip behind us and going strong into the Monaco weekend."

Kimi Raikkonen: "Everyone is talking about my 300th race, but I'm more interested in our performance. The test in Barcelona was important for us to understand our problems better, but I honestly don't know how good our car fits to the street course in Monaco."

Antonio Giovinazzi: "Last week I was invited by Alfa Romeo to the 1000 Mille Miglia and it reminded me of Alfa's incredible passion for cars and motorsport, especially as an Italian driver. Unfortunately, my start of the season with Alfa Romeo Racing was not as expected, but I'll stay focused and I'll work hard and I'm sure that things will turn around and success will come - hopefully already in Monaco."