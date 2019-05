Holland in: 2020 Formula One Championship Hots Up

Formula One is returning to Dutch shores in 2020 thanks to the recent confirmation that Zandvoort will be featuring as a circuit during that year's championship. However, speculation remains as to which circuit it will be replacing bonusbets.com reports today.

The announcement that Formula one will be returning to the Netherlands in 2020 was welcomed widely by fans as the first race to be held in the country since 1985. A previous favourite circuit historic Zandvoort was axed in 1985 having lost its contract with the sport. Now, this contract has been re-awarded confirming a place on the schedule until at least 2022. This is good news for fans of Max Verstappen as a chance to see the very popular driver on home turf is long overdue. Verstappen's rise in popularity is surely the reason behind the move, though formula one bosses have yet to confirm which circuit is losing out on a race.

Spain seems to be one of the favourites to miss out on a place following the departure of Fernando Alonso from regular racing. This has led to a drop in the popularity of the sport amongst Spanish fans which will likely see the Barcelona circuit not hosting a race next season. The Spanish double world champion was a huge draw for Formula One in the country and without a big name driver to take his place, it seems like this is one circuit that will miss out going forward.

Mexico also appears to be in the running to lose a place going forward, and this could be one of the circuits that are replaced by Zandvoort. Mexican's president Andrés Manuel López Obrador has yet to find the 800 million pesos that would be necessary to fund the event causing speculation to arise that it is this circuit that will miss out. An announcement which would cause misery for the millions of Formula One fans in the country. Having succeeded in getting incredible ticket sales for the "F1 Mexican Party" for the last two consecutive years. Allow the amount required to host the race, is offset by the amount of money that it brings into the country. With around 1.5 billion pesos in income arising in the country as a result of each race. This would be a big chunk of change for the country to miss out on. Though there is no official word on the subject as of yet, sources close to the president have indicated that the Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento (CIE), the body that handles sports and entertainment in the country, have yet to agree financial terms to continue hosting the Grand Prix. The contract negotiations with Liberty Media and CIE are said to be ongoing though, so there is still a possibility for formula one fans in Mexico to see a race on home soil.

Regardless of who loses out on the race going forward, it is clear that Holland, Zandvoort and Dutch formula fans alike are all going to benefit from the sport.