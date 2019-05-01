What You Need To Know Before Betting On Formula One

Did you know that the 2019 Formula One season marked the 70th anniversary since the sport came into existence?

This is pretty impressive when you consider all the trials and tribulations that the sport endured over the years. Not only has the sport evolved and evolved even more over the years, but the fan base has evolved as well. Formula One is now one of the most exciting and anticipated sporting seasons of the year. Fans from all around the world gather around to follow along with their favorite drivers. Some fans are now even taking advantage of all the lucrative betting opportunities that come attached with Formula One. If you are thinking about getting into the world of Formula One betting there are a few things that you need to be aware of beforehand.

Betting On Formula One Companies

When it comes to betting on Formula One, you will discover that there are a number of exciting platforms that you can bet on. That being said, you will also be presented with the option of betting on F1 companies. If you are not a fan of F1 you might not be aware of the fact that each driver is like a baseball team or basketball team. They are going to be owned by a company. Most people like to place bets on the companies rather than the drivers. This is something that can be tricky to do because the odds fluctuate on a regular basis. This is because multiple companies represent multiple drivers. If you are going to venture down this path it is best to try your luck with several companies as opposed to just one.

Understanding Some Of The Betting Platforms

As you learned from above there are a number of betting platforms available. You can bet on platforms like F1 Drivers Championship Odds. This type of best basically allows the gambler to choose the driver that will accumulate the most points when the season is all said and done. This is somewhat of a risky bet, as you are basically laying all your money in one basket. Another type of bet available to online gamblers is the F1 Podium Finish Bet. You can probably venture from the name of this bet that it is basically going to be a bet that allows the gambler to pick where a certain racer will finish on the podium.

There are usually three available since landing a podium means scoring one of the top three finishers. Keep in mind that some casino providers might only grant you earnings if you guess the right driver in the right spot. Some casino providers might give you some cash for just picking a driver than lands in the top three.

Know Where To Bet

When it comes to online betting, there are a number of challenges that you will face. However, it probably is the choosing of the right casino or bookmaker that is the most important. If you do not choose a quality online bookmaker then you are going to miss out. Such websites reward new members and loyal members with a number of bonuses and gifts. You might score anything from a no deposit bonus to a cashback bonus. Check to make sure that the provider offers everything that you need and are looking for in an online bookmaker.

Know The Schedule

The Formula One schedule can be a brutal one. These brutal schedules with the constant traveling and little sleep can play a major role on the driver and his team. The Formula One season is without a doubt one of the most rigorous racing seasons because it consists of a total of 21 races. Throughout these 21 races, 11 different teams and manufacturers from around the globe will compete for points. Of course, finishing in higher spots is going to offer more earnings.

Another thing that makes the Formula One season a bit rougher is that the tracks are based all around the world. This means that both drivers and teams oftentimes find themselves trying to adapt to adverse time changes. Such time changes can really affect reflex abilities, judgment, and psyche. These are all things that you will want to consider when betting on F1.