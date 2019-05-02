Why Has YouTube Become the Go-To Place for Businesses?

More and more companies are switching over to digital marketing.

But the rise in this method of advertising has also seen in the competition increase. Google is the number one search engine and businesses rely on SEO and google ads to make sure they rank.

Stats show that almost 81% of people take to google before making a purchase. This means that they look for customer reviews and more info about the product before they make a purchase. With Google, the content ranking has become harder. There is no guarantee that your site will even rank well. YouTube presents the perfect alternative.

YouTube is the second biggest search engine, but with less competition and the easier ranking time, your business can be noticed quickly. More people are looking at YouTube for information because they prefer video rather than text.

One of the biggest reasons for more consumption of video is the need for fresh content. The internet is now the place to go for both education and entertainment. And since humans are visual creatures, they may go to YouTube to look for this.

Another big reason for the increased YouTube traffic is reduced price in data plans and a lower rate of WIFI costs. A few years ago, not everyone could afford WIFI, while the data plans were expensive leading to the creation of low data consuming apps like Facebook and YouTube. But today streaming is much cheaper with companies like Hulu and Netflix having a big part to play in this outcome.

Countries and places previously not having a stable internet connection can now access affordable and fast internet connection. It means that the online audience is growing at a quicker rate and this result the increase of a number of people watching your video.

How to Use YouTube To Rank

So, imagine you run an essay help business, for example, and you want to get more clients. You have tried social media marketing, but the cost is becoming expensive that makes it not a very sustainable business model. You have attempted Google, but the competition is cutthroat, so you settle for YouTube not knowing what a gold mine you just hit.

Focus on useful content. People on the internet don’t care who you are or your reputation, if you create good content, you will get views. Focus on creating educative or funny videos, both of which can lead to more views and consistent visits to your channel.

Getting subscribers, like in emails, is paramount for your business success. An excellent way to ensure you get more subscribers is by consistently releasing good content. The more quality videos you do, the more likely people will subscribe.

Tease your audience in your video and tell them when the next video will be released to show them how dedicated you are to creating content consistently. Such a strategy will also build anticipation and act as an ad on your behalf.

You can also try DIY (do it yourself) videos or How-to videos. This is the kind of content that can get a lot of traffic, especially for a new company. The whole strategy here is to educate your audience and not appear too salable.

Ones you teach your viewers about what they came to learn about they will see you as an expert in the field. Whatever product you recommend, they will be more likely to buy as they already trust you. The moment you focus on your product only and forget to educate, then your audience will quickly lose interest and move on to a channel that they will learn something.

How to promote your content on YouTube

Now that you have all your content set, you need to make sure that your content reaches the biggest audience. The first step to this is adding appropriate tags to the video which will serve as a beacon when someone searches for something on YouTube.

Your title needs to be as descriptive as possible while not being too long. This way you can include all the keywords in the title in the search engine to quickly pick up on your content.

Social media is still a powerful tool and even more for videos. More people share videos today than any other content because it is much more difficult to download the video and re-upload, so they share. With this in mind use your socials to upload a preview of your video and watch how the share brings in visitors to your content.

YouTube is fast becoming a powerful tool. More and more people can now access cheap internet making it a great place to advertise a business. Take advantage of the opportunity while it is still easy to rank videos and beat your competition in this advertising method.