Speeding all the way to the Monaco Grand Prix

In the land of the rich and famous, Monaco is amongst the most iconic and popular Grands Prix.

It's a hilly, twisty and sea facing location, making it the perfect spot for the twisting, turning, and thrilling nature of racing. Add to that the enthusiastic crowds that line the streets, and we have a winning combination even before the race starts.

Catching in on one of the advance betting odds is always a great way to earn a good profit. The first five races have given us a good idea of the drivers, and it seems that in the end, it will be a call between Hamilton and Bottas. Moreover, focusing on the drivers early can be highly beneficial as it gives you a better understanding of their team, making it easy to pick the winner at each individual Grand Prix around the world.

With less than a month to go for the 2019 edition of the Monaco Grand Prix, there is already a sense of excitement in the air. Viewing parties are in their final stages of preparation, whereas yachts from across the world are en route to find that idyllic spot in the marina. Monaco Grand Prix sees people from all walks of life, but it is often the celebrities at the races that add some glamour and style to the proceedings. Will Smith, Cameron Diaz, George Lucas, and Paris Hilton, everyone wants to catch the excitement around the race that includes serious partying afterwards.

It is no surprise then that F1 racing in general, as well as the Monaco Grand Prix, is popular in the sports betting world. The thrill of the race with the chance of making big money is the ultimate combination that can result in significant profits. Even though the Spanish Grand Prix is still to take place, predictions for the Monaco Grand Prix are focusing on the top three board leaders. Both Bottas and Hamilton have so far won two races each, with the former just an inch ahead of his competitor. With Vettel openly stating that he is not driving his best, pundits are looking at Hamilton as the winner in Monaco even though he hasn't won here in the last two years. This though doesn't take away from the fact that Hamilton is rated at 5/6 odds to win the 2019 F1 drivers' championship, whereas his teammate Bottas is listed at 9/2 odds.

Then there are the champions. The drivers have the kind of fandom that is no less than any celebrity. The fact that their game is literally death-defying, and by no means is the Monaco Grand Prix an easy course, makes them no less than what gladiators were in the ancient times. Ayrton Senna, Nikki Lauda, Graham Hill and Michael Schumacher are all legendary race car drivers who have won many a championship on this track. These days, all eyes are on Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, and Valtteri Bottas, the top rankers so far.

Lastly, one must not forget the manufacturers who are equally responsible for the success of F1 Grand Prix and the leading money investors too. For the 2019 season winner, Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull seem to the top contenders with 1/2, 5/1, and 66/1 odds respectively. Once again, keeping in mind that Hamilton and Bottas are both with Mercedes, it seems we already have a clear winner in this case.