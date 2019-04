Perez holds sixth despite McLaren pressure

Despite having a lot of pressure through the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Sergio Perez managed to hold on to his sixth place as he crossed the line, however, it seems that the driver is not happy with the performance of his car, branding the McLaren duo 'a lot faster' as freetips.com reports.

He had a great qualifying race and managed a fifth-place start which to be fair is an excellent position for the Racing Point driver. For the briefest of time, he was ahead of the Red Bull driven by Max Verstappen but soon dropped to sixth. He soon had Carlos Sainz Jr and Lando Norris in the McLaren's breathing down his neck, but to his credit, he held them off for the whole race, despite being a little envious of their cars.

He spoke after the race with this analysis "It was looking good after lap one, I was ahead of Verstappen, I overtook him at the start, but then very early we realised that it was not our race. I was more concerned about the McLarens because they were very strong all the way through, and they pushed me massively. I was on the limit the whole race apart from the last laps, so it was a very demanding race. No mistakes, no lock-ups, and it was the only way to keep the McLarens behind because they were a lot faster than us."

Historically the track has been good to Perez, and he achieved podium finishes there in 2016 and 2018 when he was driving with Force India, but his Racing Point principal Otmar Szafnauer was happy with the overall performances this time saying his team had got everything right. Lance Stroll finished in ninth for the team collecting his second points finish of the year. Overall, after four races this leaves the team fifth in the constructors' championship.

Speaking to Autosport team boss confirmed he was happy with his team "If you look at what happened ahead of us I think we extracted the most we could have from our starting position. The quicker cars finished ahead of us, Sergio was sixth, Lance did a great job to get into the points from 13th, so it was very good. We got everything right. In the last few races from seventh to 18th in qualifying was like three-tenths of a second, so it's really hard to know where in that you'll fall. It means we've got to fight more in the midfield. We still have to improve the car, which hopefully we'll do in Barcelona, and then see how we go for the rest of the year. It's a huge development race this year."

Team owner Lawrence Stroll, who is also Lance's father spoke of his delight at the performance "I couldn't be happier. I think we finished where we deserved to finish, on merit. We know that there are six cars that are in a different league. So we couldn't have asked for more."