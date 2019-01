4 Exciting Pastimes You Must Try in 2019

New Year's resolutions are great, but they can easily fall by the wayside after a short period not because they are trying to do, but because they are boring. The more exciting activity is, the more likely you are to keep up with it and, more importantly, enjoy it.

Here are some of the most exciting pastimes you can take up during 2019 that will give you a sense of enjoyment and achievement. Some will make you happy; some will make you healthy, some will do both.

1. Learn an Instrument

If you're thinking that learning an instrument isn't that exciting, you might be remembering your school days when it was all classical tunes and lots of practice. Although practice is essential, there is no need for you to learn music you don't enjoy; in fact, it makes a lot more sense to discover music that you like to listen to. That way you can play along with your music collection and get a great sense of satisfaction. Pick a weird and beautiful instrument that no one else is playing, and it can feel even more exciting.

You might even choose to start a band, and your new hobby might begin to make you a little money if you decide to play at cafes and bars. Also if that doesn't happen, playing music is a great skill to have.

2. Take Up an Extreme Sport

Playing sports is right for your health, both mental and physical, and if you want to push the boundaries of endurance, an extreme sport such as mountain climbing, abseiling, or scuba diving could be precisely what you are looking for. This will be exciting, there is no doubt about it, and it will also increase your health. You will meet like-minded people who will become friends, and all in all, taking up a hobby like this will improve your life significantly.

3. Play Online Games

There are so many different types of online games, from role-playing adventures to online slots that there is sure to be something that suits your personality and how you like to play games. Online games are exciting because you will encounter many different people, plus you will have to use your skills to be successful - the more you play, the better you will be. Even if they are not making you physically active, they can certainly keep your brain working.

Online games are a great way to remove yourself from the stresses and strains of everyday life and live more in the present moment.

4. Learn A New Language

Learning a new language is a fantastic hobby that could lead you to a lot of new adventures; when you go travelling, you will feel more confident to speak to the locals, for example, if you know at least some of their language. That means you can discover all kinds of new things about the place you are visiting that the 'average' tourist never would. Learning a language is a big challenge, and to achieve it is something to be very proud of indeed.