How To Win And Make Money Betting On Formula One

Due to the recent growth in Formula One, the betting market has seen a huge influx of punters from across the world.

Formula One is no doubt a fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled sport, but when you throw in money it makes things even more exciting. However, winning isn't always just about betting on the fastest driver. This is why you need to go into the situation with both eyes open if you want to get the most out of your experience and put yourself in a place where you can earn lucratively. Below, you will learn some tips and information that will help you be more successful when it comes to betting on Formula One races.

Never Over Bet On The Pole

Just like every racing sport out there, Formula One sticks to the same qualifying rules. Each driver must qualify the day before the race to see where he will start the next day. Of course, the driver with the fastest qualifying time is going to start in first and will have the biggest advantage, but this does mean that you want to put all your eggs on this driver. In fact, in the past, it has been proven that the driver in the pole position only wins half of the races. So, you are basically putting your money on a fifty to fifty shot. The reason this is true is that there are a variety of factors that can affect the outcome of the race. Driving and environmental conditions might not be the same on the day of the same as they were during qualifications.

Choose The Right Bookmaker

Betting and online gambling have soared in popularity over the laced decade. This is an extremely lucrative business and there are many people out there looking to get in on the action. In fact, as of 2018, there were at least ten million known online casino sites. What you need to know is that not all of them are created equally. Some offer different odds while others might offer less adequate odds. You want to put your money with a bookmaker that is going to best benefit your betting style and bring you the biggest rewards. Once great online bookmaker that is currently offering some high returnable odds is https://indosbobet178.com.

Be Wary Of Media Reports

It is always important to go into a bet with all the information. You want to know which drivers have recently lost crew chiefs or which drivers have the highest paying sponsorships. You also want to know the weather conditions on the day of the race. However, you have to be extremely careful when you are relying on media reports. Remember sports papers and newspapers need to fill their columns and they will do it in any way that they can. Leaked details about spats and disagreements amongst teammates might not always be true.

Leave Your Heart At Home

If you are a fan you want to stray away from betting on your favorite drivers unless you have evidence that will back their success. Never bet on a driver just because you want him to bring home the win. Learn to be disputable and leave your heart at home.