Learn How To Bet On Formula One Online

Formula One might not be the most popular racing sport in the United States, but on a global level Formula One's popularity is unmatched.

In fact, the sport alone has grown one of the largest followings worldwide of any sport over the last decade. In the world of Formula One, the punter will have a variety of betting options available to them. They can simply bet on the overall outcome of any race or they can bet on the winner of the entire season. However, betting on Formula one isn't just as cut and dry as this. You have to go in with a strategy and you have to know exactly how to go about betting.

Know The Odds

If you are going to bet on Formula One racing you have to know the odds. Bookmakers use odds to mirror how likely certain situations are going to happen during a given race or season. It's simply nothing more than trying to pick the number that a rolled set of dice is going to land on. Bookmakers are the ones that make these estimations and calculations. Every bookmaker out there will offer different odds for different events and the less likely of an outcome the more money you are going to win. However, you have to be careful when betting on the underdogs because they chances of them losing are much higher.

Choose The Right Betting Platform

Know The Drivers And Teams

If you are going to bet on Formula One you not only need to know the drivers and the teams, but you need to know the sport inside and out. Most people that are new to the sport only solely recognize the drivers. They assume that when a race is won it was solely on the shoulders of the driver. Sure, the driver is the one with the skills, but if he does have a good pit crew of pit chief to guide him in the right direction he is going to fall behind. Make sure you know the rules of the sport, how the points are spread out through the season, and how fast the pit crew operates.

The Sport Is Usually Dominated By One Of Two Drivers

Betting on Formula One can be a bit tricky because there are usually one or two drivers that dominate the entire season. Just look at Lewis Hamilton who won the title in 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018. Now, you might be thinking that this is a good thing because you can easily pick the winner of the races. Sure, you can easily pick the winner, but the bookmakers aren't going to give the better drivers good odds, which means you won't earn as much when you win.