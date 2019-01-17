How To Bet On F1 Racing

It is no secret that NASCAR is the most popular form of racing in the United States.

However, Formula 1 is the most popular worldwide. In fact, it is one of the most watched sports in the world on a global scale and it is a huge hit for sports bettors. There are tons of different drivers to choose from, plenty of races to bet on, and lots of different ways that you can place a wager. The possibility to make some real cash is there if you know what you are doing. However, with the betting flexibility and all the betting options available things can quickly become blurred. Below, you are going to learn how you can bet on Formula 1.

To-Win Bets

As you learned above there are a variety of ways that you can bet on Formula 1. However, it is the to-win bet that is probably the most popular. And, this is pretty much what the name sounds like. When you place this kind of wager you are betting on the driver that is going to bring home the number one spot. It's that simple. You pick the driver that you think is going to win a race and if he wins, you win. What's really great about this bet is that the payout odds are usually much better. This means that if you bet $100 and win, you are going to receive a lot more in return than just $100. Betting on some drivers will pay out incredible amounts, but this is because there really are a lot of drivers that have a little shot at winning. In Formula 1 there is usually one or two drivers that will dominate the entire season and betting on these guys greatly reduces the odds, which in turn reduces the payout.

Choose The Right Bookmaker Or Casino

Whether you are going to poker online Indonesia or you are going to bet on Formula 1 you have to do so with a trusted and reliable casino or bookmaker. When betting on Formula 1 you can either do so with a bookmaker or casino. Casinos are online establishments that will offer sports betting as well as other games like poker, blackjack, and roulette. However, bookmakers' usually only offer sports betting, but they offer it on a much wider scale than most casinos. For instance, with a bookmaker, you bet on everything from Formula 1 to boxing, hockey, cycling, rugby, and so on. Do your research and make sure you choose a bookmaker that is trusted and licensed.

A Podium Bet

A podium bet in another popular bet, but it is somewhat different than the to-win bet. With this type of bet, you are simply wagering your money on a driver that will finish on the podium. For those individuals that do not know a podium win is either a first place, second place, or third place win. You are simply betting on a driver to either come in 1st, 2nd, or 3rd. It does not matter where that driver lands. Just as long as he places in one of these positions, you are going to come away with the win.