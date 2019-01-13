The NFL is without a doubt one of the most recognized and famed institutions of all sports.

A single game can garner millions of dollars worth of profit for a city or state. And, this is just a regular game. The playoffs draw in even more money. However, with the rise of online bookmaking and betting the prospect of betting on NFL games is growing more and more attractive to gamblers alike. Are you interested in getting in on the action? Well, below you are going to learn what you need to know about betting on the NFL.

Understand Spread Betting

Football can be a high scoring sport. And, just like many high scoring sports, the point spread will dictate an NFL wager. The point spread sometimes referred to as the line is like a side bet that equalizes the chances of a winning wager. For instance, when you are placing your bet you will notice the two facing off will be accompanied with a - or + symbol. This will indicate whether the team is a favorite or underdog. You might see something like Indianapolis Colts -9 (-110) final score: 23 or Tennessee Titans +9 (-110) final score: 20. The number -110 would be known as the vig, juice, or odds and it is the fraction that is taken from a winning wager. So, if you placed $110 on the Colts it means that you would be walking away with $100. It Tennessee had lost by more than nine points you would have collected more money.

Reputable Bookies

It doesn't matter if you are placing an NFL wager with a casino or an individual bookmaker; you have to make sure that you choose a reliable one. There are tons available and if you have been keeping up with the latest news, you will see that many of them get busted for practicing shady tactics. Some won't pay out on time or won't pay out at all. Some will make ridiculous odds and betting stipulations that make it almost impossible to win. There are some good and reliable bookmakers out there like togel singapura. This is a highly trusted and vetted betting site, you will find many doting reviews of these bookmakers.

Understand Quarter And 1st Half Lines

Betting on NFL games is similar to betting on NBA games in the fact that most of the bests will be placed on the overall winner of that game. However, there are other side bets available like the 1st quarter and 1st half bets. This type of bet is used to determine who will be ahead at the end of the 1st quarter and at halftime. The entire wager will not end until the first two quarters are over and the 1st half spread will be close to half of the overall spread of the game.

Learn About Halftime Lines

Halftimes lines are unique because they allow you to make in-game wagers. You can bet while the game is going on. However, you will have to place the bet before the second half of the game starts and the bet will be based on the outcome of the second half. It is not a bet for the overall winner of the game, but it is a bet as to which team will score more points in the second half. For instance, a game could go into half time with a score of 14 to 35. If the team with 14 points score a touchdown in the second half and the other team with 35 points don't, you will win that bet even though the team you bet on lost the game.