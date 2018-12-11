Forza Horizon 4 review

Online games have come a heck of a long way in a remarkably short space of time.

Just a few years ago, the idea of being able to play real VR games online was nothing but a near-impossible pipe dream. Today it is actually a reality. Of course not everyone is into VR (virtual reality) games, and some prefer a good old fashioned first person shooter game. Others prefer to go it alone playing casino games online at http://www.onlinecasinorealmoney.co.nz/royal-vegas-online-casino-real-money-nz, and even making a little money on them to boot. Whatever your thing is, the iGaming industry is now big enough and popular enough to accommodate all preferences and styles and. If you love pedal to the metal racing games, we have something special for you.

Forza Horizon 4 in More Detail

Forza Horizon 4 is an open world racing platform from Microsoft Studios. The video game was designed and developed by Playground Games and released on October 2nd 2018. This intensive and ultra-realistic racing game is available on both Xbox One and Microsoft Windows platforms and is set in a fictitious version of the United Kingdom.

The Forza series remains as one of the most popular racing games of all time and there are eleven total instalments in the series to date. Out of the entire Forza series, there are now four Horizon titles to choose from, although Horizon 4 is by far the most intensive and most realistic so far.

Forza Horizon 4 Main Features

1. Over 450 licensed cars to choose from

2. Updated route creator allows you to create your own unique races

3. Synchronised share world for online multiplayer modes

4. Up to 72 player server support

5. Explore various regions and drive in a variety of terrains and weather

6. Find barns containing classic cars when you explore off road

7. Smash through billboards and unlock bonus items

Should You be Playing Forza Horizon 4?

The thing that makes Forza Horizon 4 interesting and fairly unique from other racing games is that it is not only geared towards petrol heads and hard core car enthusiasts. The designers of the game have gone to great lengths to create an immersive driving experience filled with all sorts of seasonal weather changes, from snow and ice to rain and blazing hot sun. The slightly fictitious world, based on iconic parts of the United Kingdom such as the Lake District, the Cotswolds, the moors and the Scottish Highlands, are all stunningly rendered in minute details. This opens up the game to a much wider audience who can choose to really get into modifying and improving each car as it is acquired, or really just enjoy the pure driving pleasure as they progress through each environment. The actual racing is fantastic, highly responsive and fairly realistic. There are over four hundred cars to buy or find, making it extremely exciting especially when uncovering a highly coveted barn find. This has to be one of the best racing games of the year and certainly the best so far in the Forza series.

Forza Horizon 4 Platforms

Available for PC on Microsoft Windows

Available for Xbox One

Single Player and Multiplayer gaming modes