Sao Paulo Brazil F1

Formula 1 is going to Brazil.

From the 9th to the 11th of November this year, Sao Paulo will witness some pulsating racing as top Formula 1 racers and constructors compete for world bragging rights. With most of the well-respected drivers and constructors expected to grace the Sao Paulo F1 race, the race is promising to be one of a kind. Pundits and fans are eagerly awaiting the first race while bettors are busy finalizing their f1 odds saopaulo with the hope that they will reap some huge rewards from 'correct' predictions.

Below is all the information you need to know about the Sao Paulo Formula 1 races.

Venues

All of the Sao Paulo F1 races are going to be held at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in Interlagos neighbourhood, Socorro district. The Autódromo José Carlos Pace has hosted 46 races in the past; the races date back as far as 1940, the same year when the Autódromo José Carlos Pace was completed.

Event Schedule

Officially, the Sao Paulo Brazil Formula 1 starts on the 9th of November. However, a day earlier (i.e. November 8th), a press conference will be held with all constructors present.

On the 9th, there is going to be a Super Formula practice session. Afterwards will be the first practice followed by the Porsche Cup 4.0 qualifying session. This will be followed by another Super Formula qualifying session. After midday, the second practice will be conducted followed by the Porsche 3.8 qualifying session. Closing off the day will be a press conference with all constructors present.

On the 10th, the day starts with the Team Pit Stop Practice followed by the first race of the event i.e. the Porsche 3.8 (25 minutes plus 1 lap). A practice session, a race, and a qualifying session follow before a press conference at the end of the day bring the second-day action to a close.

On the 11th, the day starts off with a track vehicles display. This will be followed by two races i.e. the 3.8 Porsche Cup race (25 minutes plus 1 lap) and the Porsche Cup 4.0 race (25 minutes plus 1 lap). These two races will be followed by the VIP Charity Race, Driver's Parade, Parachute Display, National Anthem singing, and Air Force Display Overflight respectively. The main event i.e. the F1 Grand Prix (120 minutes plus 71 laps) follows and it closes off the whole event.

Drivers

A total of 20 drivers will take part in the Sao Paulo F1. Among the 20 will be the current world number 1, Lewis Hamilton, number 2 Sebastien Vettel and number 3 Kimi Räikkönen. Others who will be in attendance include Sergey Sirotkin, Brendon Hartley, Lance Stroll, Marcus Ericsson, Stoffel Vandoorne, Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly, Romain Grosjean, Carlos Sainz, Esteban Ocon, Fernando Alonso, Kevin Magnussen, Sergio Perez, Nico Hulkenberg, Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas.

Constructors

10 constructors will take part in the Sao Paulo F1. These constructors in their respective positions on the Grand Prix standings from the top to the bottom are as follows: Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull, Renault, Haas Ferrari, McLaren Renault, Force India Mercedes, Sauber Ferrari, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda and Williams Mercedes.