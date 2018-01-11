Pirelli goes soft for Azerbaijan

Pirelli has confirmed the tyre compounds to be used in Azerbaijan, the fourth round of the upcoming 2018 season.

While in 2016 and 2017, the medium, soft and supersofts were used, this year Pirelli goes a step softer with the soft, supersoft and ultrasoft.

One set of soft and one set of supersofts must be available for the race and one of them must be used at some point in the race, while the ultrasoft is the assigned tyre for Q3 in qualifying.

With selections for long-haul events having to be made 14 weeks in advance; 8 weeks for European races, the Italian manufacturer has already announced the compounds for Australia, Bahrain and China.

Last year's controversial race was won by Daniel Ricciardo, who used a three-stop strategy, starting on supersofts, with one subsequent stint on soft and two further stints on supers.