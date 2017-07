F2: Britain Preview

The FIA Formula 2 Championship arrives this week in Silverstone, for the second race of a back to back sequence with last week's event in Spielberg, Austria, and the contrast could not be greater: where Austria was short, tight and undulating Silverstone is long, fast and flat as a pancake owing to its former career as a military airbase. The two races are both firm favourites with the fans as well as the drivers, who will look to be as perfect as possible on the sweeping bends around the famous circuit.

Round 5 saw Charles Leclerc (PREMA Racing) hold on from pole against a late charge from Nicholas Latifi (DAMS), who overtook Antonio Fuoco (PREMA Racing) in the closing laps for P2 in the feature race to extend his lead in the drivers' championship, ahead of Oliver Rowland (DAMS) and Artem Markelov (RUSSIAN TIME), with the Russian closing in on the Briton with a win in the sprint race ahead of returnee Alexander Albon and Rowland.

In the teams' championship two podiums in the feature race saw PREMA Racing join DAMS at the top of the table, with both teams just 9 points ahead of RUSSIAN TIME. All ten teams have brought home multiple points finishes and will be looking to add to their total on the fast, flowing

circuit at the second of three races on the calendar this month.

Mario Isola, Pirelli: “The nature of Silverstone puts high demands upon the tyres, and this is reflected in the compounds we have nominated for this weekend, which are the same as last year. In Formula 2, supplying the hard and soft tyres will create a significant difference between

the two compounds. The soft will provide the performance in qualifying but will need to be managed during the race.”

Notes

Callum Ilott will race with Trident in Silverstone, in car #17.

Robert Visoiu (Campos Racing) has received a 3 grid places penalty for Round 6 Feature Race for causing a collision with Nyck De Vries (Rapax) during Round 5 Sprint Race.

At least one DAMS driver has been featured on the podium in nine out of the ten races so far this season. The only exception was the Monaco

Sprint Race.

Championship leader Charles Leclerc has failed to finish 3 races: both Monaco races, and the Spielberg Sprint Race.

Artem Markelov has failed to score points in one race: the Barcelona Sprint Race. RUSSIAN TIME teammate Luca Ghiotto is the second most consistent point scorer, missing out twice (Baku Feature Race and Spielberg Feature Race).

RUSSIAN TIME remain the only team to have scored in every race: DAMS are the second most consistent scorers, missing points once (Monaco Sprint Race). Despite this, PREMA and DAMS have the highest average points per round on 34.8 (17.4 per race) - RUSSIAN TIME's average is 33 (16.5 per race).