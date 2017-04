Innovative Technology in F1 Racing

Technology and Formula 1 go hand in hand. Ever since the 1950s, Formula 1 has repeatedly led the auto industry in innovation by putting technology to use to make cars faster, more efficient and more capable. Millions of dollars are spent on research and development and the innovations are driving us into the future.

1. The Mass Damper - In F1, soft tires fight against stiff suspension in order to keep the car flat enough for all the aerodynamics to work. In order to blend large and low frequency impacts like what happens when going over curbs, a weight was suspended in the nose of the car, which continues to move, absorbing some of the shock and sending it back to the chassis after the bump has passed.

2. Downsized and streamlined engines - While Formula 1 cars used to be powered by large 4.5-litre engines, the engines have been downsized and replaced by 1.6-litre turbocharged V-6 engines.

3. Kinetic Energy Recovery Systems (KERS) - These use a small flywheel connected to a capacitor that recovers momentum otherwise lost during braking. It stores the energy and then makes it available to the driver on-demand for short bursts. The system in use can add nearly 80 horsepower to the car.

4. Sensors - Some modern Formula 1 technologies involve the development of sensors to track a race care's engine, transmission and other mechanically vital systems. This type of technology has even been taken out of the racetrack and been used by doctors to monitor drug performance during clinical trials.

5. Active suspension - This technology was first used in F1 in Ayrton Senna's Lotus to improve cornering. It controls the vertical movement of the wheels relative to the vehicle body, and today a large number of cars outside of the F1 put it to good use.

