Definitely One for the Boys

That is exactly what Drive Multiplier Mayhem slots game is. Brought to your screens by NetEnt one of the most respected of software providers, Drive brings futuristic racing to all of your devices and is sure to get the blood pumping.

So what can you expect? Well for a start it's a 5 reel, 15 playlines slots that is all about Multiplier Wilds in the base game where every reel contains a multiplier wild up to 5x.

Drive Multiplier Mayhem also offers players a Free Spins feature where you can test your skill behind the wheel against 3 drivers, and this rewards you with more free spins together with overlay multiplier wilds which can net you wins of over 500 times your stake.

Gameplay / Specs

• 5 reel

• 15 paylines

• Minimum bet 15p each spin

• Maximum bet is £75

• Payout of 96.7%

• Wins up to 750,000 coins on a single spin

Sounds pretty promising doesn't it?

Once you are into the game (and remember at sites like Fruity King you will be able to try Drive for free) you will find the reels loaded with symbols of the four racers which are metallic alphabets and aslo a car. The most exciting symbol, those that get the adrenaline flowing are the Multiplier Wilds, and in Drive they look like car speedos.

What the Multiplier Wilds do for you games is firstly the complete paylines by being a substitute for any of the other symbols (two exceptions are the Scatter and Nitro symbols.) The next thing the Multiplier Wilds do is they multiply the size of each of your wins.

Where the Multiplier is on the reel determines its size, for instance:

• Land a Multiplier on reel 1 to get 1x multiplier value

• Multipliers on reel 2 have a 2x multiplier value

• Reel 3 has a 3x multiplier value

• Reel 4 has 4x multiplier value

• Reel 5 has 5x multiplier value

It is also possible to hit more than one multiplier at the same time, and results in the multipliers be multiplied themselves. For instance if you were lucky enough to get a multiplier on each of the five – as in Seb's race number - reels then that would add up to 1x2x3x4x5 = 120x multiplier! Ok it's going to be one lucky person who manages that, but it is possible and if that particular combination is a long shot between 6-10x multipliers happen regularly on the game.

Scatters

Grab yourself three Scatters on any of the reels and watch the action begin as this will trigger 10 free spins and begin your races. Collect 3 Nitro symbols on your Nitro Meter and trigger your second opponent, win him and you will be rewarded with another free four spins. Unlock level 3 and 4, and you will also win Overlay Multiplier Wilds too which multiply all of your wins by 2 or 3 times their value.

Drive Multiplier Mayhem is a slick games full of great features and sure to appeal to many race lovers, especially the ones that have a need for speed.