How to gamble on F1 in the Netherlands

Formula One is hugely popular worldwide, and the Netherlands has a loyal and growing legion of fans.

The sport continually draws newbies and also engages long-time aficionados. In this article, we'll show some of the best online casino and sportsbook sites in the Netherlands for betting on Formula 1 races.

F1 is the highest form of international racing for single-seat formula racing cars. It is a series of races, known as the Grand Prix, conducted across the world throughout the year. The Grand Prix culminates in the crowning of a World Champion team.

Due to its ever-increasing popularity, there is no better opportunity than now to learn how to wager on Formula 1. Let's take a look at some of the best F1 bookmakers in the Netherlands and see what they can offer in terms of great markets and odds.

BetCity

If you are new to Formula One betting in the Netherlands, there are several online bookies to pick from. When it pertains to F1 sports betting, BetCity is among the best bookmakers. Hundreds of wagers can be placed on several sports here, including football, American football, basketball, and ice hockey.

In terms of F1 bet types, you can wager on many different aspects of a Grand Prix and the overall Championship. Let's take a look at a few of the bets at BetCity.

Outright and podium spots

In motorsports betting, Formula 1 is among the most popular events. Different sorts of bets are available at various bookies. At Betcity, you can wager on who will get the pole position and hence win the points. You can also make a wager on the podium spots and which drivers will finish among the top three. Alternatively, you can narrow your odds by betting on the outright winner of a race.

Fastest lap

This is a fantastic way of adding even more excitement to a Grand Prix. Formula 1 cars are designed to be the fastest single-driver cars in the world. However, the build of the cars is so precise that often there are only seconds separating them in a race. So, betting on the fastest lap takes a lot of knowledge of how the cars are built and how the teams have been performing.

Jack's

This casino is part of the Den Bosch-based JVH Gaming and Entertainment Group. JVH operates 85 brick-and-mortar casinos in the Netherlands, 30 of which are Jack's Casinos. The casino also has a gaming licence from the Dutch Gaming Authority or KSA.

Jack's online casino launched in the Netherlands in November 2021. Compared to other Formula 1 betting sites in the Netherlands, Jacks offers a wide range of markets, great odds, and is easy to use. Let's look at some of the bets on offer.

Choosing a winner (outright bets)

The most common wager at Jack's is betting on who will reach the finishing line first. There are typically a few favorites throughout the field for the championship. The odds are calculated using the driver's strengths, weaknesses, and past performance. The technology, build and team running the cars are also considered.

Position on the podium

Another option is to wager on the podium position. This allows bettors to effectively choose who will be in the top three. Therefore, their bet is not as specific as just betting on the winner, and so bettors have a greater chance of winning.

Holland Casino

This is a Dutch state-owned facility with a long history dating back to 1976. This casino is a household brand as well as one of the most established and trusted operators. It has 14 brick-and-mortar locations and an online presence since 2021.

Holland Casino is well-known for providing appetizing Formula 1 betting bonuses, which may be used to increase the size of your bankroll. You can be confident that the F1 betting quality is among the best. Here's a couple of bets you can place.

Live Betting

The beauty of Formula 1 is that it's somewhat unpredictable. Live betting or in-play betting, gives you the option to gamble throughout the race. Additionally, if you can make fast decisions you can capitalise on some great odds. Of course, this adds to the excitement of the race.

Championship title wins

You could also place a wager on your favorite F1 team. Will Mercedes win again? Or are Ferrari, Red Bull Racing, and McLaren still contenders?

Final thoughts

Betting on Formula 1 in the Netherlands is an exciting and entertaining way of adding to the thrill of watching the Grand Prix. Luckily, as we've shown, there are some fantastic sportsbooks available that offer bettors great odds and a variety of markets. So, hopefully, now that you've read this article, you'll feel better informed about how betting work in Formula 1.