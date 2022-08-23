9 Mistakes To Avoid When Buying A Used Car

Owning a car is everyone's dream. But with the rising costs of new vehicles on the market, it can seem impossible to make this dream come true.

It's why some people would be willing to go for a used car. Buying a used car doesn't seem like a good idea, but it's a practical and beneficial option, especially for those with a limited budget.

For instance, you won't have to worry about exorbitant fees when you buy a used car. New cars come with hidden fees, such as destination fees, shipping charges, and even 'dealer preparation'. Plus, there are new car prices covering hidden advertising fees that can reach a thousand bucks. In contrast, a used car offers no hidden fees, though you might be charged a 'doc fee,' which could cost you only a few hundred bucks.

Aside from avoiding hidden and excessively high fees, buying a used car will help you save money. Prices of used cars are usually lower than those of news ones by almost 50%. So, if you invest in a used car that costs around 10 grand instead of spending 20 grand for a new vehicle, you could spend 10 grand for another used car or buy a better car the next time you make a switch.

However, while getting a used car can help you save more money, it may end up being an inconvenient approach because of how some used cars tend to have issues due to regular wear and tear. For example, the timing belt can wear out easily and malfunction eventually, and old brake pads may need to be replaced.

Therefore, you'd have to be more careful when looking for a used car that's still in tip-top condition. Read on to know what kinds of mistakes you should avoid when buying a used car:

1. Car Previous Owner History

Some secondhand-car buyers fail to check vehicle history reports. A vehicle history report provides helpful information, such as a car's previous owners, accident history, title status, massive repairs. To obtain this report, you just need to have the vehicle identification number (VIN).

When purchasing a used car, it's important to understand the number of previous owners, as it gives you context into how the car has been used and whether it's a good car. You can use an online service in the UK such as Car Reg Checks to check the previous owner counts from your phone/tablet.

If the car has had a lot of owners in such a short amount of time, it could have a hidden defect. There's probably a reason why owners wanted to get rid of it. So, stay away from cars that have gone through a lot of owners in short intervals.

Furthermore, the relationship between the mileage and number of previous owners should be taken into consideration. Buying a used car firsthand doesn't mean the car is in its best shape. The car may have been a service vehicle or may have belonged to a field worker who often went on drives across the country. The more miles a vehicle has covered, the more wear and tear it has.

2. Purchasing A Car Based On Its Looks

Before beginning your search, whether it's in person or online, you must consider what you need from a vehicle. For example, if you're thinking about getting a sports vehicle, visit dealers that sell a variety of sports cars.

Here are some questions you can ask yourself to find out what kind of car you need:

• How many passengers will there be?

• What cargo capacity do you require?

• Do you plan to use children's car seats?

• What sort of driving do you do? Do you usually drive off-road, on highways, or on surface streets?

• How much parking space do you have access to?

• Do you prioritize fuel economy? Do you take long commutes?

• Will you need an all-wheel drive?

• What features are you looking for? (Features may include leather seats, a backup camera, and so on).

• What safety features do you consider important? Do you prefer an automatic emergency braking, a lane departure warning, or blind spot monitoring?

• Do you plan to do any towing?

If you need a car for everyday use, you need to prioritize functionality. Taking account of your needs or expectations will help you find a used car that fits your lifestyle.

3. Buying The First Car You See

Another mistake to avoid when buying a used car is settling for the first vehicle you see. Even if the car meets your needs, you should do your homework and explore your options.

Visit nearby dealers and cross-check the available vehicles that suit your needs. Take note of the offers that you find most enticing. By comparing your choices, you'll find a better deal.

4. Skipping The Test Drive

A used car is still considered a big investment, so don't skip the test drive. Through a test drive, you'll get the feel of the car. For example, you'll see how the brakes work or how the car steers. A test drive also allows you to verify whether there are some issues. Look for some signs that there may be something wrong with the car, such as smoke from the exhaust pipe, broken lock buttons, unusual dents, and poor radio functions.

If you won't be given the opportunity to test drive the car, search for other options. A reliable used car dealer or seller would welcome test drives.

5. Not Hiring A Mechanic To Check The Car's Condition

Though you can identify issues during a test drive, you may need the assistance of a skilled and experienced mechanic. A professional mechanic will help you check the following:

• Mileage

• Fluids' level

• Tires

• Bodywork

• Interior parts

Depending on your budget, you can hire a third-party professional to assess the car, or you can ask your friends to inspect the car thoroughly. This way, you'll be able to identify issues you may have missed and receive an expert's useful advice, which will help you make a wise decision.

6. Not Negotiating The Offer

Failing to negotiate the price is a serious mistake because you might end up paying too much for a used car. Depending on the dealer or seller, you may be able to negotiate the price, particularly if they want to get rid of the car as soon as possible.

When negotiating, set the maximum dollar amount you can afford. Then name your starting price below this amount, so you'll have some leeway to work your way up. For instance, you found a good car that costs USD$6,700, but you only have USD$6,000 to spare for a used car. In that case, you can start at USD$5,500 when you bargain with the seller. Continue negotiating until you reach the USD$6,000 mark you've set.

7. Not Checking The Insurance Rates

Many secondhand-car buyers often forget to consider insurance. Insurance is a crucial factor to take account of when buying a used car because insurance rates may vary widely, depending on the car's make and model.

Some makes and models are less expensive to insure due to certain factors, such as repair costs, safety features, and mileage. Moreover, car insurance costs may be affected by other factors, like the likelihood of the car getting stolen, price, and even your driving record.

Compare companies and their insurance rates. Look for one that offers the most affordable insurance.

8. Failing To Check Important Papers

Check important papers as well, including certificate of registration, insurance documents, and invoice. Without these documents, you may land in legal trouble.

The information provided on the registration certificate should align with the information on the car. Request an original. Don't buy the car if an original can't be provided.

It's crucial to ask for the insurance documents from the seller too, so you'll know whether the seller has made claims or if the vehicle has been involved in accidents.

Along with the registration certificate and insurance, ask for an invoice. The invoice serves as proof that the car belongs to the seller and offers relevant information about the vehicle.

In short, reviewing related documents will help ensure you're buying a used car that hasn't been stolen.

9. Not Considering Fuel Efficiency

A used car's fuel efficiency is often overlooked. Failing to consider fuel efficiency may lead you to buy a gas-guzzling car, like an SUV with low mileage.

Choose a used car that's fuel-efficient. Fuel-efficient vehicles are environmentally friendly and practical since they cause less pollution, allow you to save time on filling up, and lower fuel costs.

Bottom Line

Like buying a new car, getting a used one is a major decision. There are various things you should consider when looking for a car, whether it's new or used. If you've decided to buy a used car, make sure you avoid all these mistakes, so you'll find the best deal.