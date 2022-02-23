Singapore Grand Prix 2022 Night Race

With the help of billionaire Ong Beng Seng and the Singapore Tourism Board, Singapore will officially host the Formula 1 Grand Prix in October of this year.

In addition, Singapore will now host Formula One for the next seven years until 2028. The seven-year deal is the longest renewal with Formula One, as others were typically four or five years.

Singapore has already hosted the night race 12 times in the past, bringing in more than 550,000 visitors from around the world as well as S$1.5 billion in tourism receipts. The Formula 1 Grand Prix will take place from September 30 to October 2 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Implementing Safety Protocols

To prioritize the health and safety of everyone involved, the government will implement safety protocols during the event. The last two races were canceled due to COVID-19, so ensuring the health and safety of the community is the utmost priority for the upcoming night races. Stakeholders and government agencies will work together to create a safe and successful event, ensuring that this year's races align with the current pandemic situation.

The majority of past races had safety protocols, including vaccination requirements and loose enforcements of masks and social distancing.

Reviving Singapore's Tourism

The pandemic has set Singapore's tourism industry back, with its tourism steadily declining for the past two years. Before the pandemic, Singapore had a whopping 19 million visitors and $27.7 billion in tourism receipts in 2019. In 2021, the country had only 330,000 visitors and $1.9 billion in tourism receipts.

By organizing this race, Singapore is anticipating a boom in tourism, remaining hopeful of recovering and growing from the decline in the industry. Hosting the night race will help the country attract international tourists and generate business revenue. Past events have drawn in significant numbers of spectators and even greater numbers in tourism revenue.

40% of international visitors have typically visited the race in Singapore. Many spectators use bookmakers such as SBOBet when watching sporting events like the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Entertainment Lineup

While millions watch the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix for the race, others watch it for the concert lineup, and this year will be no different. The Singapore Grand Prix is planning a full entertainment lineup for this year, to be revealed as soon as possible.

In 2019, their performance headliners included the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gwen Stefani, and Swedish House Mafia. Other past performers include Queen, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and more.

2022 F1 Season

The F1 calendar lists 23 races for this upcoming season. The 2022 season starts on March 20 in Bahrain, with other stops in Spain, Japan, Mexico, and more. Due to the pandemic, China will not be hosting a race for the third consecutive year.

With the country slowly reopening, there is hope that Singapore can reclaim its reputation as a global city and attract international visitors with the Formula 1 Grand Prix.