Tips for Success on Becoming an F1 Driver

While anyone can learn how to drive, not everyone can become a Formula One driver.

Like any other sport, it takes skill, strategy, and a lot of work. F1 drivers go through tough workout regimes to prepare for each season, in addition to their strict diet and lifestyle. From being extremely focused to understanding how to control their cars over 200 mph, here's what it takes to be an F1 driver.

Commitment

A deep level of commitment is key to succeeding with anything in life. However, joining a competitive sport requires an intense level of commitment. Becoming an F1 driver is highly competitive, and unfortunately, most people who have this aspiration never really make it a reality.

Since it was founded in 1950, Formula One has only had about 775 racers in its history. In the past couple of years, there have only been 20 racers. With only 20 slots to fill, you can imagine the difficulty of becoming an F1 driver.

While it is highly competitive, anything can happen if you cultivate your skills. If you're truly serious about becoming an F1 driver, it'll take years to develop your skills and gain as much driving experience as possible.

You'll need the willingness to develop and improve racing fundamentals and proper skills, which could include karting.

While becoming an F1 driver can come with abundant success and wealth, drivers often have to self-fund their journey to F1. Lower formula races simply don't offer the same opportunities that F1 does, so drivers will often have to commit their time and money.

Nutrition & Training

Any sport is physically demanding, and F1 is no different. While physical ability is undoubtedly critical to being an athlete, your mental stamina is just as important. Driving at top speeds requires complete focus - otherwise, you could lose control of the vehicle at any moment.

Unique to Formula One drivers is their reaction time. From spotting opportunities to overtake other drivers to making quick maneuvers, these drivers train for years to develop an impeccable reaction time. Drivers undergo incredible amounts of mental training to make quick decisions and act on them in the heat of the moment.

While physical fitness may not seem as important to racing as other sports, physical ability plays a more significant role than you may realize. Racing a car at 200 mph requires a lot of force, with drivers generally experiencing about five to six Gs of force in a race. G tolerance is trainable and can be a lot for the body to handle.

Overall physical fitness is crucial to racing, but there should be a focus on neck strength and endurance during training. Drivers must withstand incredible amounts of stress on their bodies for 90 minutes or more while staying focused on what's happening. Neck strength is vital due to the weight of a helmet combined with G forces.

With a solid foundation of racing fundamentals, mixed with commitment and training, you could be one of the lucky ones to make your dream a reality.