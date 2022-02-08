McLaren unveils 1,432 piece LEGO MCL35M

McLaren Racing and the LEGO Group have revealed the LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car, a unique model designed in collaboration between the two brands to be made available to fans globally from 1 March.

The LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car celebrates McLaren's iconic papaya livery carried on the MCL35M race cars throughout the 2021 F1 season, while also providing an interpretation of the new-look 2022 F1 race cars as the sport heads into an era of refreshed regulations.

The model marks the first-ever LEGO Technic incarnation of an F1 car. The building experience is designed to reflect the shared McLaren and LEGO Group values of pioneering design and cutting-edge technology, while enabling fans to explore their passion for the sport.

The product, designed by LEGO Group design experts with support from the McLaren F1 race team, features a modelled V6 cylinder engine with moving pistons, steering activated from the cockpit, suspension, and a differential lock. The completed 1,432-piece model measures over 5 inches (13 centimetres) in height, 25.5 inches (65 centimetres) long, and 10.5 inches (27 centimetres) in width.

"We are excited to unveil the unique LEGO Technic model of our McLaren F1 car," said James Key, the team's technical director, "a fun and engaging product that celebrates our 2021 season livery while giving fans a hands-on interpretation of the new 2022 F1 car design.

"This has been made possible by an agile collaboration with the LEGO Group team, who have truly embraced the spirit of our brave and bold approach to design. The final product looks fantastic, and we cannot wait to make this available to our fans."

"The partnership between the LEGO Group and McLaren continuously develops each time we get together for the next collaboration," added Neils Henrik Horsted, Head of Product, LEGO Technic. "The way in which we are able to inspire our fans through the technology and designs produced pushes the limits of possibility, both on the racetrack and whilst building with LEGO bricks. This unique product is a true testament to the importance of the play experience for our fans."