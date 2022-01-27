Guanyu Zhou Set to Become First Chinese Driver in F1

History will be made in Formula One in 2022 as Guanyu Zhou is set to be the first Chinese driver to feature in a Grand Prix. The 22-year-old from Shanghai has signed for Alfa Romeo-Ferrari ahead of the new campaign.

It is set to be a dream come true for Zhou who has moved to the UK to join the constructor. He featured in Formula Two between 2019 and 2021. In his final year with UNI-Virtuosi Racing, he finished third in the standings behind Oscar Piastri and Robert Shwartzman respectively.

Zhou recognises the opportunity he has to make a name for himself in F1 and do his country proud. He will follow some great names who have graced the sport, as documented by Adam Scriven in his article on the best F1 racing drivers of all time.

The Chinese driver will partner the experienced Valtteri Bottas in the new look Alfa Romeo team after the Finn moved to the constructor from Mercedes. He has finished second in the final standings on two occasions, but, in 2021, he had to settle for third place.

Bottas should be able to offer Zhou advice to help him on his debut campaign in the F1. Alfa Romeo clearly see a lot of potential in the driver from Shanghai and they will be hoping he can elevate them to success in the future.

F1 Becoming Increasingly Popular in China

The Chinese Grand Prix was first held in the country in 2004 and since then the sport has continued to rise in popularity. The opportunity to see the best Formula One drivers up close has been key to the sport thriving in China.

Zhou could be the first of many Chinese drivers to join F1. The sport sees the region in Asia as an area they should concentrate on to help source the next generation of F1 drivers.

Unfortunately, the Chinese Grand Prix is not on the F1 calendar in 2022, but it is set to return in 2023 as they have a contract with F1 until 2025. Zhou will be very keen to race in front of his home crowd where he is sure to get a great reception.

F1 have discussed adding a second race in China. The inclusion of Zhou as a starter in the sport will only help the partnership between the country and the sport.

Hamilton and Verstappen Expected to Fight for Title Again

Last season was the tightest Drivers’ Championship in history. After 22 races, the title didn’t just come down to the final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, it was decided on the final lap at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Zhou and the other starters in F1 have it all to do if they are to be in the mix at the end of the season. Defending champion Max Verstappen and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton are expected to be fighting for the crown once again.

With age on his side, Zhou will be looking to get as much experience as he can in F1 in 2022. He will aspire to be a world champion himself one day and if he achieves that goal, it will do wonders for the sport in China.