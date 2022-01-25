F1 Accidents and Live Fire - The Need for Smoke Training

During F1 races, it's normal to witness live fire from time to time.

This occurrence opens up a chapter for the need to indulge in live fire and smoke training. At its core, live-fire training includes a group of trainees who create a contained live fire to train firefighters.

Due to limited classroom settings, live-fire training is best done in a simulation. Trainees must have problem-solving skills and learn how to remain calm. At F1 races, experts must react fast and use smoke machines to prevent the fire on the spot. Let's see how it all works.

The essential features of live-fire training needed for F1 races

As we've already mentioned, live-fire training is best carried out in simulations. This simulation can occur at a burning building that the community would soon tear down. The trainers make the building vent-free (as much as possible) and use smoke training machines.

Smoke machines and smoke curtains allow trainees to see the path through which the air will flow. The situations trainees witness are pretty challenging, so there has to be preparation, informing, and purchasing the equipment while following the NFPA 1403.

1. Preparation and informing

Preparation for live-fire training is the key. All trainees must conduct rigorous fire department training before entering a live-fire situation. The preparation includes learning how to use the equipment safely and what to do if their gear gets damaged in the process. Additionally, the training includes intense physical readiness and training.

The bodies of all trainees have to be at their peak levels to climb ladders, lift heavy objects, and run fast. Mental health is equally important, and trainees have to receive the correct information about how the command system of the incident operates and what to do if they get injured.

2. Training equipment

Purchasing smoke training machines and smoke curtains for live-fire training should only come from trustworthy suppliers. The supplier should have years of experience. Also, trainers should always test the smoke machines before the training to check for potential malfunctions and whether the products are faulty.

3. NFPA 1403

The NFPA 1403 outlines what fire training requires and what is needed to avoid severe injuries and fatalities. Indeed, some trainers greatly disliked the strict standards stated in the NFPA 1403 document, but keeping all the trainees alive and safe should be the top priority of each trainer. It's better for a trainee fails at practice than to suffer a severe injury in a real-life fire.