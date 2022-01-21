Without any doubt, online casinos are the rave of the moment. Many people have quickly fallen in love with the extensive selection of available events on these platforms. Online slots are among the most popular games preferred by online gamblers worldwide.

Many players love the thrill and suspense that comes with starting the places and waiting to see the final results displayed before their eyes. However, there is a special category of games specially reserved for formula one fans. These are referred to as racing-themed slots.

If you're a fan of the high-speed and overtaking action of formula one, you're probably looking for a way to replicate this type of fun in the casino. While it may be impossible to recreate the real deal, you can still find some online racing-related slots to fill this void. Are you looking for racing slot games to give you that same rush and experience of drivers competing on the track? We've got you covered. This piece will look at the best racing-themed slots for formula one fans.

Formula X

If you're a fan of slots, you would know different themes in this particular gaming category. The manufacturers of slots try to leave something out there to satisfy everyone's interests. While this has led to creating some of the best games in the history of online casinos, it has also resulted in the release of fairly poor titles. However, Formula X stands out as one of the most intriguing racing slot games that have ever been designed. The game is renowned for its stellar design and thrilling gameplay.

Many things make Formula X special. To start with, it is designed and centered around F1 racing. As a result, it features well-designed graphics, stunning audio-visual effects, and one-of-a-kind gameplay. Any F1 fan will instantly recognize the amount of work that has been put into this game's design. It's also worth noting that this game does not rely on 3D graphics like online slots in this category. Formula X is designed as a five-reel slot game with three progressive jackpots. Players will find symbols such as a trophy, driver's helmet, impact gun, red cap, and so on as they compete to win.

Drive: Multiplier Mayhem

It was produced from the stables of NetEnt - one of the biggest names in casino software development. While this game does not fully align with an F1 theme, it's one of the best car racing slots. This game is so good that many other online casinos have designed their systems to emulate the setup on Drive: Multiplier Mayhem. This is one of the best racing-themed slot games, and it can be found on many of the highest paying online casino. It also has a fair amount of winnings as players can win between 15 - 75 coins from each spin. The game also replicates the feeling of driving quickly along a poorly lit highway. Players also get to increase their driving speed each time they earn a nitro on the reel.

Rally

Rally is another interesting racing-themed slot on the list. However, instead of using a formula one-based theme, the game focuses on monster trucks. The concept is unique. Players will enjoy the experience of going past rough terrain and muddy routes. The game has a stellar design and does well when it comes to aesthetics in general. Many players are attracted to Rally because of its win rate. Unlike other traditional slots that focus on frequent payouts and bonus rounds, Rally does not give free spins. Instead, it lets players enjoy a prolonged bonus round. The bonus round will begin as soon as your car damage increases to 100%.

Another interesting feature of the game is the winds that players will encounter while playing. These winds can serve as a boost to your winnings. The last notable feature of this slot is its soundtrack. It's just spot-on.

Wheels N' Reels

Wheels N' Reels is another worthy mention on this list of racing-themed slots. The game is a product of Playtech gaming company and is one of the best titles released by the manufacturer. Wheels N' Reels was developed in 2019 and was based on the world F1 championship. Every year, thousands of players rake in billions worth of winning from this game. Many players enjoy wagering on this game because it allows stakes from as low as one penny to as high as £500.

Conclusion

There you have it. These are the best racing-themed slots for formula one fans. These slots are found on several online casinos and players can take advantage of them to earn multiple winnings. Each game is different in its own right, but they all offer the same thrill of excitement and speed. There's no doubt that this game would suit any real F1 fans out there.