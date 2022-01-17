Formula 1: Top 7 2021 Season Highlights

The world of sports has been shaken over the past two years.

However, 2021 has hit back harder than ever before, and Formula 1 is no different. 2021's Formula 1 season has been one of the most promising seasons for years. There have been tight title battles, intense crashes, and plenty of headlines to fill the papers. In case you missed out on the hottest action in the 2021 season, we've gathered together the most important.

Sebastian Vettel Takes The Podium

German Formula 1 racer Sebastian Vettel races under the Aston Martin banner for the first time during the 2021 season. This man has seen four world champion titles during his career but has since taken a beating since he departed from the Ferrari team. However, luck's momentum started to drive him uphill when he took to the podium in Baku. For the first time since his efforts in Brazil 2019, Vettel found himself leading the pack. Eventually, unforeseen incidents saw the race leader Verstappen shoot his tyre out alongside Lance Stoll. This luck carried on as Hamilton let go of the ball early on, which allowed 2nd place on the podium to be stolen by Vettel.

The Imola Collision

Formula 1 crashes can be devastating to watch, and often cut a racer's effort down early. In 2021, there were plenty of crashes to see, with the most notable being between Valtteri Bottas and George Russell{ at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Bottas and Russell had been struggling to gain an advantage during the early stages of the race. Then, in a play that would have put an end to the Williams' dry spell, Russel was hot on Bottas' tail. Unfortunately, Bottas made a slight veer to the right and caused a reactant Russell to hit the curb. This sent him spinning off the track and taking Bottos along with him, which spelled the end to both of their efforts.

Williams Dry Spell Ends

Williams hasn't been doing so well on the points front recently, with 2017 being their last significant points grab. Fortunately, their luck changed in Hungary this year as George Russell and Nicholas Latifi took advantage of the chaos that ensued. During the first lap, sheer chaos ensued at only the first corner, when Stoll and Bottas caused two crashes involving several cars. Then, as the race restarted, Hamilton dropped down the grid due to his choice of tyres. Given all of this chaos, the two Williams drivers managed to steal 7th and 8th place, which secured them a total of 10 points. This is the largest number of points Williams has earned since 2017. Hopefully, they can carry this drive forward into the 2022 season and make a comeback.

Redbull Take On Mercedes

During the testing phase, Mercedes figured out that they could be in serious trouble. These concerns were seen to be a reality at the opening race of the season in Bahrain. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stormed into pole position and made way for an intense title crash between himself and Mercedes legend Lewis Hamilton. In only the first four clashes of the season, both Red Bull and Mercedes had been stealing rough equal wins. Despite how close the two teams were, Red Bull appeared sure to race ahead and potentially steal the championship title. Unfortunately, at the iconic Silverstone track, those dreams were cut short when an intense battle between Verstappen and Hamilton broke out.

Lando Norris' Rise

Belgian driver Lando Norris saw an incredible opening season for McLaren, which he intended to carry on into 2021. At just 21 years old, this young lad had pressure mounted on his shoulders as the phenomenal Daniel Ricciardo joined the team. For a staggering 15 races, Norris was the only racer to score points in every single race. However, this powerful streak came to an end in Hungary when Russell and Bottas caused chaos on the track. Despite this, he has forced his way onto the podium alongside the likes of Verstappen and Hamilton more than his fair share of times. This display of consistency further cements McLaren's decision to onboard him as a long-term driver.

Silverstone Erupts for Hamilton

After the pandemic shut much of the world down, leaving events empty of fans, Silverstone was packed out for all three races in the 2021 season. You could tell the fans were back as the crowd erupted on several occasions including Verstappen and Hamilton's close call and Russell's drive into Q3. However, the largest display of fan energy came when Hamilton eventually crossed the finish line and secured his 8th winning title at the British GP. The talent on display was incredible, especially after he scrapped with Verstappen in the first lap.

A Trip Down Memory Lane: 2007

Back in 2007, Hamilton and Alonso drove under the McLaren banner and stole many wins. Although not under the same friendly circumstances, it was great to see Alonso and Hamilton battling it out at the Hungarian Grand Prix. This time, with Esteban Ocon far ahead, Alonso defended the second-place position from a gear-revving Hamilton. Thanks to this incredible defensive display from Alonso, Ocon was able to steal the winning slot, taking Enstone towards their first win since 2008.

Formula 1 guarantees to bring the fastest action every year, and 2021 was phenomenal. For the first time in years, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes saw promising competition from Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. Williams made the most of the Hungarian madness and won their largest points haul since 2017. Alongside all of the twists and turns, the most memorable event of the season comes from the fans, who have flocked back to the tracks to offer tremendous support - the 2022 season can't come soon enough.