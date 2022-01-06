F1 2022 Season - Sergio Perez

No matter which driver or which team you were rooting for in the 2021 season, whether you were howling from the bleachers for Hamilton, whether you were sat in the pub Roaring for Ricciardo or chilling at home with a cup of the finest tea shouting out for Wailing for Williams, one thing can be said for sure, while Sergio Perez maybe didn't have the season he would have wanted finishing 4th in the Drivers Championship behind Verstappen, Hamilton and Bottas and also losing out on the Constructors Championship to Mercedes, I think we can all agree Checo had a great season and put on some pretty big performances that would go on to prove crucial for his team mate, Max Verstappen. But what can we expect from the Mexican Minister of Defence moving into the 2022 season?

So, after extending his contract to run through the 2022 season back in August of 2021, what will Checo be hoping to achieve this season? Will he be playing second fiddle to Max again or is he going to want to prove he's the driver we all know he CAN be? He was undoubtedly great this season, but when you're competing with one of the greatest in the history of the sport in Hamilton and new blood looking to make a name for himself in Verstappen, you kind of need to go above and beyond every race. His defensive driving however in the 2021 season was incredible, hence him being dubbed as the Mexican Minister of Defence, I think it's safe to say that without his defensive driving, Max doesn't walk away with his first ever World Drivers Championship title!

One thing is certain, there are at least 3 races this season that Checo will arguably be favourite in. Those would be the ones on North American soil. The man always gets boat loads of fans out to see him when F1 is over that way, so it'll be interesting to see how he will fare this season. In the US Grand Prix for 2021, Checo was 4.0 behind Hamilton (1.25), Verstappen (1.30) and Bottas (1.6), he managed a podium. Surprisingly for the Mexico Grand Prix his odds were crazy for the win, but with Hamilton and Verstappen fighting tooth and nail it's somewhat understandable, Checo was 13.0 to win the Mexican Grand Prix behind Verstappen at 1.65 and Hamilton at 2.85.

Like I previously mentioned, Formula 1 will have two races in the US, these will increase sports betting in NY and other states, one race in Miami and one race in Austin, as well as the Mexican Grand Prix which while not North America exactly, it is geographically North America. The odds for these races are going to depend ENTIRELY on how these new cars perform and how competitive racing is for the new season, but with a point to prove and the bit between his teeth, I can see Checo coming out swinging in AT LEAST the Mexico Grand Prix where he'll likely be pushing for a win, you know, unless team orders come into play.

Sports betting in New York in particular has always been a big part of the culture, given its rich history of high profile combat sports in Madison Square Garden. But that isn't all, of course they also have MANY OTHER famous sports teams like the Yankees (MLB) the Rangers/Islanders (NHL) and the Knicks (NBA) but given the rising popularity of Formula 1 among younger sports fans due to personalities like Checo, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz, it's safe to say the US in general could see a big surge in younger bettors taking a punt on the American based races, since there will be a LOT of coverage in the build up to the races.

With so many rules changing and the rather dramatic changes to the car, anything could happen in the 2022 season, but Red Bull boss Christian Horner has come out saying he is feeling confident that their push for titles in the 2021 season hasn't compromised their chances for titles in the 2022 season at all. It turns out, to win titles, you need to spend money and resources and Red Bull blew a LOT to get Max his first title. So things COULD get spicy in Bahrain if Red Bull aren't careful in their approach to this upcoming season.

With some teams, like Ferrari as a big example, effectively ending development of the 2021 car early in the season to focus their budget and attention solely on preparing for the new rule changes and car changes, it'll be interesting to see if we have a two way shootout like we did for the 2021 Drivers and Constructors championships, or if we'll have some other names thrown into the hat. A solid 2021 for McLaren got the papaya fans excited for the new season. Will they build on their success and get Lando his first win(s?!) in Formula 1? Will Charles Leclerc realise his potential and see some success in the red of Ferrari or could we be in for even bigger surprises?

There's not long to go to find out and with that, it's time to call it for this one! With the new car specs and aerodynamic design ALLEGEDLY promoting better and closer racing, how do you think this season is going to go? Are we going to have a new champion? Will Lewis get his 8th? Will Max get his 2nd? How well is Checo going to do overall? Not long to wait now! The Bahrain Grand Prix is a little over 3 months away, how exciting! Now it's time to say take care, stay safe and have a happy new year to you all. All the best folks!