A Beginner's Take on the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

Last Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen face off against each other, delivering one of the most exciting (and controversial) finales in the history of the sport.

If you didn't have time to catch the action, here are some highlights of the race and five things we learned on that eventful day in Abu Dhabi.

4 Things That Stood Out About the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021

Hamilton Went Off Track in Lap 1

Verstappen started on pole, but Hamilton went ahead at the first corner and tried to speed away. The Dutchman stayed tight, and when attempting a pass at Turn 6, forced the Brit off track. However, authorities allowed Hamilton to keep the position, as the stewards didn't deem it necessary to investigate the incident.

Sergio Perez's Lap 20 Defense on Hamilton

After both Hamilton and Verstappen pitted, Sergio Perez stayed out to slow Hamilton down. Formula 1 authorities deemed this move legitimate and dismissed the seven-time champion's claims of "dangerous driving" by Perez. Championship winner Verstappen radioed the Mexican and thanked him for slowing his rival Hamilton down.

Antonio Giovinazzi's Controlled Halt in Lap 37

The safety car came out in Lap 37 when Antonio Giovinazzi brought his vehicle to a controlled halt. Verstappen took this opportunity to change his tires, giving him fresh legs for the final 21 laps.

Toto Wolff radio called FIA director Michael Masi, urging him not to authorize a full safety car, as that would bring the Red Bull right behind Hamilton with fresher tires.

Max Verstappen Emerged as the Race Winner

Max Verstappen emerged as the 2021 Formula Abu Dhabi Formula 1 champion, winning on the last lap, denying Lewis Hamilton his eighth world title. While the result was not in dispute, as seen in the highlights we've discussed, there was much controversy during the race.

Mick Schumacher and Nicholas Latifi battled at the back of the pack, with Latifi spinning into the wall, causing a big crash that brought out a full safety car. This incident benefitted Verstappen as he pitted for fresh tires and caught up with Hamilton, who was 11 seconds ahead of him before the crash occurred.

Hamilton almost reclaimed first place on old tires, but Verstappen's defense was superior, winning him the title.

Final Words

In case you missed it, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ended dramatically. A last-lap battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen following a safety car period decided the race.

Verstappen and McLaren emerged winners, denying Mercedes' Hamilton his eighth Formula 1 Championship win. Verstappen and his team Red Bull celebrated in a traditional champagne soak with his "Orange Army" of Dutch fans in attendance.

Dutch Prime Minister congratulated Verstappen as the only Formula 1 winner to compete under the Dutch flag. Hamilton didn't participate in the post-race press conference.

The 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was the first time since 1974 when race contenders were equal at the season finale.