Which are the F1 Racing Teams that most online bettors punt on?

Even though drivers usually get all the credits and are one of the main reasons why some people watch F1, the battle between the constructors is always interesting to watch.

The majority of online betting websites that allow their clients to wager on F1 prefer to provide more markets and even special bonuses if users punt on the drivers. Luckily, there are iGaming sites where you can avail yourself of plenty of F1 Racing Teams betting options.

If you are interested in these opportunities, you need to know some information to choose the team you want to bet on. While it is true that everyone should do their own research, we've decided to point out some of the racing teams that most people punt on.

Mercedes

The first team on our list shouldn't come as a surprise because it is among the most dominant forces in the sport. Every F1 fan has heard of Mercedes because this racing team 'employs' Lewis Hamilton. Therefore, you shouldn't be surprised after checking Silentbet and realizing that even the most top rated betting sites for F1 give some advantage to Mercedes when it comes down to choosing the most successful racing team.

In case you didn't know, the team decided to join F1 back in 1970. Since then, it has always been among the best, especially in the last couple of years.

McLaren

The second team on our list is McLaren. The UK luxury car manufacturer may not be on the level of Mercedes in terms of the trophies, but it definitely has some of the fastest cars in the world. Besides Lando Norris, the team's second driver is Daniel Ricciardo, which means McLaren is always among the go-to options for betting on F1 racing teams.

Red Bull Racing

Red Bull is probably one of the most recognized brands in the world. Everyone who likes energy drinks has tried it at least once. Besides being the leader in this department, Red Bull Racing is probably the only team capable of competing against Mercedes in F1. Hence, most of the motorsports betting sites you can check out at Silentbet may provide cool offers and other perks if you decide to bet on it.

Ferrari

Ferrari was the most dominant car brand in F1, which automatically made it the go-to option among online and land-based bettors. Even though the racing team is still among the best in the world, it is not performing as well as several years ago. Despite that, Ferrari has one of the most loyal fans because it has been a part of F1 since the 1950s.

Alpine

The last F1 Racing Team that some people decide to bet on is called Alpine, and it is home to Fernando Alonso, one of the living legends of F1. Like Michael Schumacher, Alonso gave F1 a lot over the years, which is why he still has loyal fans who are more than happy when they bet on him and his team.