How to choose which F1 pilot to bet on?

If you like cars and racing, there is a pretty good chance you are a fan of Formula 1.

This sport brings together some of the best pilots in the world, and it is known for having some of the fastest cars. Even though the sport is not often the preferred option for online bettors, some people are thrilled when they get the chance to wager on F1.

If you are one of the online punters interested in F1 betting, you will probably have access to numerous markets if you choose a suitable online bookmaker. Although some of them are car-related, the majority of the markets involve betting on the pilot. This means that you have to know more information about which F1 driver to bet on.

With that being said, let's check out a few things that will help you decide which pilot to punt on.

You have to make sure that the F1 pilot achieved good results prior to the race you want to bet on.

Formula 1 is a fast-paced sport where every mistake can be fatal. As a result, choosing the best pilot to bet on often requires carrying out extensive research and checking all kinds of information. If you decide to check Efirbet's site, you will find that some bookmakers offering motor sports gave an advantage for Max Verstappen because he is one of the best all-round pilots in the sport. Nevertheless, this doesn't mean he should always be your go-to option because there are many other pilots that can win a given race, such as Lewis Hamilton.

Unless you are betting on the first race of the season (in which case you have to check what happened in the last one), make sure to check how each driver performs. Pay special attention to things, such as the lap times, performance during the qualifiers, potential penalties, and more.

Sometimes, you should pick the F1 Pilot that will allow you to use different bonuses

Even though Formula 1 is a sport that attracts customers worldwide, it still has a lot of work to do to catch up to the most popular betting options. There are plenty of motorsports betting websites you can find at Efirbet, and most of them offer you the chance to choose from plenty of markets. However, only a few iGaming operators will allow you to try out different promotions.

The majority of F1 bonuses that you may have the chance to test won't be driver-related. Yet, you may come across online bookmakers who will give you different advantages if you decide to wager on a particular driver. The most common promo is a cashback, which you will get if the given driver fails to win the race.

Check whether the F1 pilot has chances of winning the title

The last thing that you can do if you want to choose the most appropriate F1 pilot to bet on is to check whether that person has any chances of winning the title. Usually, pilots in this situation are known for being extra motivated to succeed.