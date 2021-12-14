Which are the F1 pilots that most betting sites for motor sports consider to be the favorites?

Betting on Formula 1 will give you access to special markets and other options that are not available for any other sports.

Most people interested in F1 are also aware that the odds are higher compared to some of the traditional betting options available on other platforms. All of those things have an effect on F1's popularity in the iGaming industry.

Although you may find several things to wager on, most online bettors decide to punt on a specific pilot. F1 is notorious for its world-class drivers, so let's check out a few names that are usually considered to be the favorites by most online bookmakers.

Lewis Hamilton

The first name on our list is one of the living legends of F1 that continues to raise the bar in the sport. If you take a look at Nostrabet, you will see that a lot of betting sites for motor sports are giving an advantage to Lewins Hamilton for this season, which shouldn't come as a surprise. After all, he has been the most dominant F1 pilot in the last couple of years.

Even though the UK superstar had a few problems, he remains the main contender for the title. That's one of the reasons why he is among the most popular F1 athletes that people bet on. Interestingly, some of the top-rated online bookmakers also offer special promotions for users who wager on Lewis Hamilton. This proves yet again this person's influence on the sport and the iGaming industry.

Max Verstappen

The second F1 pilot on our list is also one of the most promising names in the sport. Despite not having the achievements of Hamilton yet, Verstappen is Red Bull Racing's superstar who will be more than happy to take the throne from his UK colleague. The fact that he has been doing so well recently is one of the reasons why users decide to check Nostarbet to find online bookmakers where they can bet on motorsports.

Born in 1997 in Belgium, Max Verstappen is often considered to be one of the best in Formula 1. Therefore, online bookies often create additional markets that allow punters to bet on him (similar to the options that you can use while wagering on Hamilton).

Valtteri Bottas

The next person on our list is Valtteri Bottas, a Finnish driver who is a part of Mercedes. Even though some people will say that he is Hamilton's shadow, Bottas is one of the most talented pilots in the world. Therefore, he is one of the drivers that you can bet on if you decide to try your luck on F1.

Lando Norris

Everyone who is interested in betting on Formula 1 knows that Mercedes and Red Bull have dominated the sport, at least in the last couple of years. Although they are usually considered to be the favorites, some people decide to punt on other brands, such as McLaren. If you like the UK company, you are also probably a fan of Lando Norris, a talented pilot many people bet on. Despite his young age, Norris has proven to people that he has what it takes to be among the best.