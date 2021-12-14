Here are four things you should know about betting on F1

Formula 1 is probably one of the most interesting sports you can bet on.

Whether you like to bet online or prefer to visit the betting shop in your country, there is a pretty good chance you will find different kinds of cool options you can put to the test.

Unlike the most popular betting options, such as football, tennis, and eSports, F1 has a lot of specifics that make it unique. With that being said, let's check out a few of the important things you should keep in mind after you decide to bet on this sport.

1. The odds for F1 are really good

One of the big reasons why even people who are not into F1 bet on this sport is the odds. If you take a look at Betenemy, you will see that even most of the leading bookmakers online are offering odds for the F1 drivers for each Grand Prix that are significantly higher than the odds for other sports. Some iGaming websites do this so that they can promote this sport among their customers, whereas others want to become an attractive destination for users interested in Formula 1.

Speaking of odds, one of the first things you have to check before betting is whether the given brand offers different formats. Usually, the international online bookmakers have options, such as decimal, fractional, and American. However, you can find a few other formats, such as Malaysian, Hong Kong, and more.

2. Formula 1 is one of the sports that does not have that many markets

One of the first things you should know about betting on F1 is that this sport is not like the rest, at least when it comes to the available markets. Despite the fact that you will have the option to wager on the most common ones, don't expect to find as many alternatives.

What's interesting is that some online bookmakers offer way more live betting markets than pre-match ones. Once you take a look at Betenemy's leading bookmakers online, you will see that they can provide you with a wide range of options. Some Grand Prix events may grant you access to more markets than others.

3. In some cases, you can read professional F1 betting tips

Despite the fact that not everyone likes to wager on F1, some online bookmakers pay special attention to this sport. Besides the features, bonuses, markets, and good odds, some brands also provide detailed F1 betting tips. The latter includes information about a specific Grand Prix, the drivers, teams, cars, etc. Most of the betting tips are aimed at inexperienced F1 punters. So, if you don't know much information about the sport, be sure to check them out.

4. Betting on F1 is not available on every online bookmaker

The last thing that we have to point out in this article is that F1 is not one of the sports that you will always have access to. Similar to other motorsports, this one is often underestimated by some iGaming operators. Therefore, you probably won't be able to wager on your favorite player whenever you want unless you choose a specific iGaming platform.