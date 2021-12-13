When will we see women drivers in Formula One?

Lella Lombardi was the last female driver to finish a Formula One race when she placed in 12th at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Italian enjoyed a three-season stretch in the sport between 1974 and 1976, competing in 12 races over the course of her F1 career.

However, she failed to make the grade at RAM Racing and Lavazza March before she was released. Three drivers attempted to end the drought, but neither Divina Galica, Desire Wilson nor Giovanna Amati was able to qualify for a Grand Prix. Amati was the last woman to attempt to reach the grand stage in 1992, only to fail to qualify for the Brazilian Grand Prix, as covered on GP Racing Stats.

The drought shows no signs of ending after 29 years, although there have been movements to encourage further participation from women in the sport. Research performed by Betway has discovered there are several initiatives in place to spark a revival of women drivers at the highest level of motor racing. It may take time to bear fruit, but it is encouraging to see that the sport are addressing these key issues regarding diversity.

FIA Girls on Track - Rising Stars

Ferrari and the FIA have teamed up to forge the FIA Girls on Track programme in the hope of steering talent into the academy of the Italian outfit. The programme intends to last four years to develop the driver into an elite competitor that is ready for the rigours of competing in the sport at the highest level. Girls are selected through a five-step process beginning with a detection scheme and then brought into a camp where the best drivers are chosen to go through training programmes.

Only four are selected to compete in Formula 4 testing before the winner is signed to the scheme on a four-year deal. Maya Weug was the first driver to earn her place on the programme and she will be joined by three others over the next three years.

The progress of Weug and her successors will be vital in judging the success of the scheme as the partnership was extended for two years back in March 2021 due to initial promising signs, as per Formula 1. It is a vital time for women in the sport and Weug carries a weight of expectation on her shoulders. Ferrari and the FIA will be eager to see her development, and the 16-year-old was not overawed by her experience in Formula 4, putting forward solid if unspectacular performances. However, more will be required in her second season.

Role Models

The success of Weug is important considering the lack of role models for women in the sport. The W-Series does offer a semblance of hope, particularly due to the talent of British driver Jamie Chadwick, who has won back-to-back crowns. Chadwick has excelled in the series for female drivers, but has not managed to take the step up yet.

There have been glimpses of talent as she claimed a podium finish in the opening race of the 2020 Formula Regional European Championship against male competitors, placing ninth in the overall standings. Her performances have been noted by Williams, where she is a development driver for the Formula One side. At the age of 23, Chadwick has a chance to press her case to rise up the ranks, although, given the tier system, it will take time for her to make a charge. She could be the best-placed woman to end the drought, although Weug’s displays will also need monitoring.

The lack of women in Formula One is notable and the drought has endured for too long. However, there are glimpses of hope that the foundation for change is being made so the next 20 years sees a return of women in the sport.