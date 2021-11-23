F1 Latest News and Upcoming Events

Lewis Hamilton has a couple of loose screws to blame for his exclusion from the qualifying round of the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix.

The source of the problem is traced to the DRS which did not comply with FIA regulations. According to Mercedes, the gap between the elements in one section of the automobile's rear wing was separated by barely over 0.2 millimeters which according to them, is equivalent to a layer of paint.

There was no implication that the fault was a deliberate or an overt attempt by Mercedes to circumvent the rules, as the FIA was responsible for sealing the wing of the car. Once the team received the faulty wing, and upon closer inspection, it appears as though the mystery has been solved.

Team principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, Toto Wolff, stated, "We got the rear wing back. And, as we thought, it was broken. It broke in qualifying. We didn't pass the 85mm slot gap test on the far right side. We passed it on the left, in the middle, but not on the right, by a fraction of a millimeter. And that's fine.

"We weren't allowed to inspect it, nor to make the argument that the part is being broken. And consequently, we found out that two screws became undone in qualifying. And that caused that right side to be irregular.

"And you know, probably, it was even detrimental to the lap time, but it is what it is. It was reported to the stewards, and that is very different to how these things were handled in the past when you were able to patch up things that got broken during parc ferme."

As for this race, Hamilton enjoyed a stellar performance to take the pole position and the remainder will be played out over the weekend.

After the run, Hamilton offered the following, Hamilton said: "Yesterday was a really difficult day for me. Thursday and Friday, I wasn't feeling too well - I had a bit of stomach ache.

"I was off [the pace] yesterday so really had to dig deep. I was here 'til midnight working late.

"We found a lot of areas I could improve, made some changes for final practice and it seemed to work.

"You have to try and carry that through into qualifying. We didn't have any traffic and that last lap was beautiful. This track is amazing to drive - all medium and fast corners."

Upcoming Formula 1 Events

December 5th, 2021 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Laps: 50

Miles: 191.8

Track: Jeddah Street Circuit

The Buzz: Reported to be the longest street circuit course in F1 history. F1 track designer Carsten Tilke said, "The circuit in Jeddah will be extraordinary. It will be a different kind of street track, something the world has never seen before."

The Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), the promoter of the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, is holding an e-Karting competition for drivers aged 6 through 12 with the top 20 finishers advancing to a final competition at a specially designed track in the Fanzone using electric race cars than can reach speeds of 88 kmh or nearly 55 mph.

The Chairman of the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) and Saudi Motorsport Company, Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah al-Faisal, said, "I can't wait to see the future of the Kingdom compete in the Saudi Young Stars competition powered by Electromin.

"The arrival of F1 in Saudi Arabia goes beyond just three days of unforgettable sport and entertainment. It is also destined to leave a lasting legacy for the people of Saudi Arabia and none more so than our youth.

"We want to inspire our young people to dream big. In offering so many kids the chance to showcase their karting talents with these incredible machines, we are providing them with a chance to realize their potential and reveal to them the many possibilities that are available for them through motorsport."

December 12th, 2021 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Laps: 55

Miles: 189.7

Track: Yas Marina Circuit

The Buzz: This could be an epic F1 finale where Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen go head-to-head to determine the Formula 1 king. As of this mid-November writing, the two are neck and neck in the standings with the Qatar Grand Prix, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix yet to come.