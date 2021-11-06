How To Prevent Dirt And Snow From Spreading Around Your Garage

This article will provide you with some helpful tips on how to keep snow and dirt from spreading around your garage.

It's important to know how to keep snow from spreading around your garage because if you have a garage you probably don't want it to get covered with dirt or snow once winter hits. Read this article to find out how to keep your garage clean.

1) Invest In Garage Mats

Because concrete is porous, it is quickly soiled and damaged, particularly in the winter when there is more snow, muck, and slush. When water melts and freezes on the floors, the freezing temperatures can harm concrete, making it more prone to chipping and cracking. Add absorbent containment mats to your garage floor to protect it from moisture and salt. They'll catch any dirt or snow that comes in with you when you open the door, meaning that it won't end up on the floor next to your car. There are a lot of different kinds of garage mats, so you should check out some prices before making a purchase. If you're looking for the best garage containment mats available, do your research, and you'll find some for a decent price. Having a mat is the easiest and most effective way to make sure that dirt and snow don't get on the ground in your garage.

2) Brush Off Your Car Before Entering The Garage

Every time you're about to enter the garage, remember to brush off your car. This is very effective because it will knock all the snow and dirt off before it has a chance to get on the floor or mat, so when you open up the door, you don't have to worry about any mess. You can use a broom or a squeegee for this. If there's ice beneath the snow, try using a scrap piece of wood or plastic to help break it apart, so you can effectively wipe off all remnants of slush. If you've got a mat inside your garage, it's also a good idea to make sure all the snow and dirt is off of it before walking on it because even with a mat, if there is too much snow or dirt on it, some may still make its way onto the floor.

3) Use Cardboard Boxes

Cardboard boxes are one of the most versatile tools you can have for keeping your garage clean. They are the cheaper version of garage mats, so if you can't afford one of those, or want to test whether or not your garage needs it before purchasing, cardboard boxes are a good place to start. You should put them in the place where you park. The cardboard will absorb the snowmelt and help to trap any salt or deicer that may have been left behind. After that, you just simply toss out the old boxes and replace them with new ones. You can get boxes for free by just asking your local grocery store or department store if they have any leftovers from previous shipments. Most stores would gladly give them to anyone who was willing to take them.

4) Invest In Blower

A blower is a very important tool for keeping your garage clean. Every time you enter your garage, use your blower to clear out anything that may have fallen on the ground. This includes snow and dirt from the floor, as well as any salt or deicer that may have splashed onto the walls or rafters. You can also invest in a ceiling fan to help circulate the air in your garage and to get rid of any dirt or moisture that may be lingering.

5) Install Epoxy Coating

One more efficient way of containing dirt, snow, and ice in your garage is to install epoxy coating. The epoxy coating will seal the pores in concrete floors, making them more resistant to liquid seepage. This way, when there's water on the floor, you won't have to worry about it damaging the surface because it'll just bead up and roll right off. Epoxy coating also helps to keep the floor from being damaged by salt or deicer that may have been left behind. If you're worried about slippage, you can coat the floor with a harder texture, so those driving inside feel more secure. The epoxy coating may be effective, but it takes a lot of time to apply properly. If you have the time for this method, give it a try and see how well it works for you. You'll probably need to weigh out all the pros and cons before making a decision.

6) Keep The Garage Door Sealed

Many people make the mistake of leaving their garage door open when they leave for work in the morning and come home to a mess every day. This comes from allowing snow to pile up at the bottom of the door, and then melt and spread across the concrete floor. To prevent this from happening, you should make it a habit to always close your garage door (even if you're only going out for a few minutes). Also, try using weather stripping around the bottom of the door. If you don't have any, you can always buy some at your local department store. This is a good investment for any homeowner because it helps to keep the dirt and moisture from seeping into your home whenever you open your garage door.

7) Use Salt And Deicer Sparingly

Salt and deicer may be effective at melting snow on sidewalks and driveways, but they can cause rust and damage to your garage floor if they get on there. Try using them sparingly and only where you really need them. If you do accidentally drop some on the floor, don't panic! Just clean it up as soon as you can with a wet mop or towel. Also, try not to use a deicer inside your garage because if it gets on your tires it can eat away at them and damage the metal.

In order to keep your garage clean, you have a few options such as using a garage mat, using cardboard boxes, investing in a blower, using salt and deicer sparingly, or just simply cleaning it up whenever you enter. All of these tips are inexpensive and very easy to do. You may choose to use one or many of these methods for keeping your garage clean.