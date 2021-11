Formula 1: Mexican Grand Prix Betting Preview

The race for the Formula 1 Driver's Championship promises to go down to the wire and key protagonists Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen once again do battle in Mexico City.

It was Verstappen who reigned supreme last time out, clinching the US Grand Prix and the Dutchman now has a 12 point lead in the Driver's Championship. Writing Lewis Hamilton off is never wise though, with the Englishman having won this race when it was last competed in 2019 and the stakes simply could not be higher in the Mexican capital.

Race Winner

With only 4 races to go in the Formula One season, it is very much now or never for some drivers and teams in Mexico here:

Max Verstappen - 4/6 with Paddy Power

Having won at this track in both 2017 and 2018, Dutchman Max Verstappen certainly knows what it takes to get over the line in the Mexican Grand Prix. He has been in sublime form of late, epitomised by his impressive win at the American Grand Prix last time out and with a 12-point lead and just 4 races left to run, he has his maiden Formula 1 world title hopes very much in his own hands. The Dutchman has sustained a complete title charge for the first time his career, and whilst there is sure to be many more title battles to come as part of his team's plans, how the Red Bull driver would love to pick up a win here in Mexico and put the pressure back on Hamilton and Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton - 9/4 with Bet 365

One of the clear favorites of the race is Lewis Hamilton, odds - 9/4 with the Bet365 offer. Two-time Mexican Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton knows it is very much now or never, as he goes in pursuit of a record 8th F1 World Championship title. He was well beaten by Verstappen at the American Grand Prix last time out, but he dug deep to ensure a second placed finished - also securing a bonus point for the fastest lap. Consistency has uncharacteristically been the Briton's downfall this season and with only 5 races wins notched all term, he hasn't been at his imperious best in 2021. He will be bang up for this one though and how he would love to derail Verstappen's title charge.

Sergio Perez - 14/1 with Betway

Home advantage can often go a long way in the world of Formula 1 and Sergio Perez will be the toast of Mexico City, as he chases glory in his super speedy Red Bull car this weekend. Perez has maintained a sustained level of consistency for his new team this year and whilst the likes of Verstappen and Hamilton remain way out in front for individual honours, Perez has done a huge job for Red Bull this season and how he could love to cap it with a win in his home Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas - 20/1 with Marathon Bet

Valtteri Bottas is very much on his lap of honour as a Mercedes driver, but the Finn has been in decent form of late. He picked up a superb win at the Turkish Grand Prix last month and he will be keen to end his tenure as a Mercedes driver as positively as possible. He heads to Alfa Romeo next season but will be keen to do his bit for the team, with the race for the Constructors' Championship as tight as the battle in the Drivers' Championship.