How to Bet on Formula 1 – The Best Guide for Finnish Players

Formula 1, also known as F1, has become one of the world's biggest and best sporting competitions.

It has grown a following of millions with every season bringing excitement. Betting on F1 is quite popular and there is always a thrill on the racetrack. You never know who will steal pole position during the qualifiers or who'll end up as championship winner. So, how to bet on Formula 1, and what do Finnish players need to know before they wager their money?

How to Wager on Formula 1

Everyone wants to get in on the action as F1 is a competitive sport and online betting in Finland has never been greater. Betting on Formula 1 is popular simply because you never know how a race will finish and there is a real element of danger for every driver. Millions around the world tune in and bet on who'll win the race; it's nail-biting stuff. So, here is how you can bet on Formula 1.

1. Select A Trustworthy Online Betting Site

Whether you've placed a sporting bet before or otherwise, you'll need to find a site that's safe and user-friendly. There are many good betting sites, but before you rush to sign-up, make sure they have a good range of markets and offer the best odds.

2. Sign Up and Make Your First Deposit

When you find a reliable site, you'll need to sign up and deposit money into your account. If you're lucky enough to get a welcome bonus, you could use that to wager with. Usually, the entire process takes minutes to complete.

3. Study the Recent Form

A lot of people don't know an F1 driver's form before they place a bet and end up bitterly disappointed. While anything can happen in a race, it does help if you know how each driver is progressing in the season. It does pay to study the driver's form, even if it's just looking at their past results at that racetrack.

4. Choose a Market and Place Your Bet

There are lots of betting markets, so you need to choose the one that best suits your F1 knowledge. This goes back to studying a driver's form somewhat as it might enable you to find the best betting market. When you've chosen a market and driver, you can wager what you like; you might just be a winner.

It's incredibly easy to bet on Formula 1, but if you don't know what you're doing, you could lose a lot of money fast. That's why you need to do your homework before stepping into this scene.

Know the Sport

F1 is unpredictable as driver's have poor runs, crash out, and get point deductions, and that makes it extremely difficult to predict the outcome. While you might understand the basic idea of Formula 1, it's far more complex than you think. For instance, there are three sets of qualifiers before the final race, so that needs to be considered. Then, there are penalties for driver errors, and spinouts; that's all before you factor in the weather. That's why it's essential to know the little ins and outs of Formula 1 so that you can be confident when placing a bet. It's the same with any sport.

Learn About the Drivers

You want to bet on Formula 1, but you need to develop a strategy, even if it's just to cover the original wager amount. A lot of people focus on pole position or the starter's grid and choose their winner from there. While the starting position can matter, it doesn't guarantee the driver in pole position will win the race. Sometimes, those in pole positions have less than 60% of winning; that, of course, depends on their form in the qualifying rounds, the racing track, and the weather. Some drivers can just have off days and spinouts could happen unexpectedly too.

If you want to place a bet, learn about the drivers; know their skills on each track, how they approach their pit-stops, their season form, and the weather conditions. These may help when placing a bet.

Understand the Betting Odds

Like with any sport, each driver and race will have betting odds pitied against them by online betting sites. These odds will vary, depending on the type of bet you choose and the driver's current run of form, among other factors. For example, a driver is on pole position after the qualifiers but has a poor record at the Shanghai Grand Prix. While he has a higher starting position, the odds are stacked at 14/1 against him as he's never won on the circuit.

Whereas his rival is in the sixth starting position and has won the last three races there. The rival's odds sit at 4/5 (a favourite) since he's the more likely winner. Odds will differ considerably from each race.

The Championship Winners Bet

F1 drivers aren't crowned winners until the end of the season, or they've secured enough points to claim victory. A Championship winners bet, or futures bet as it's known by, can be a great market. You choose which driver will win and sit back and watch the season unfold. However, some online betting sites close this market when the season starts and for those who don't, the odds are reduced as the season progresses.

Of course, this bet is more of an educated guess since driver's forms can change between seasons. It depends on if there have been many upgrades to their cars and if they've changed teams. Still, it's worth a punt if you're confident in a driver.

The F1 Qualifiers Bet

Before each Grand Prix race, drivers face three qualifiers. These knockout stages determine which drivers play on race day. For instance, in the first qualifiers, the slower drivers are eliminated, and the same goes for the second and third qualifiers. However, the third qualifying race also determines who finishes on pole position. For instance, Lewis Hamilton finishes first in the qualifying events, so at Silverstone, he begins on pole position. You can bet which drivers make it through each round. However, you should look at past forms in each qualifying round to get an idea of the regular dropouts and who usually makes it through to the Grand Prix races.

The Outright Winners Bet

This tends to be the more popular bet, but don't confuse it with the Championship winners bet. This only determines a winner on race day and not the winner at the end of the season. For example, the Monaco Grand Prix race is being held on Sunday. You believe Verstappen stands the best chance of winning, you wager him as the race winner; if he wins, you win.

The Podium Finish Bet

This bet is unique, and some consider it a safe bet – but that is only if your driver finishes in the top three. There are no guarantees. The podium finish bet lets you wager on a driver to finish 1st, 2nd, or 3rd place. Odds are somewhat reduced in comparison to outright winner odds, however, if they finish in the top three, you win. It's a good bet if you're torn between the top drivers or aren't too confident your chosen driver will win the race outright.

The In-Play Bet

These bets are fantastic because even though the race has started, you can still get in on the action. Anything can happen in a race; the favourite might crash out or the weather might slow him down and the outsider is suddenly leading. It's worth taking note of the commentators, however, as they can reveal simple pieces of information that could help you determine your wager.

The Prop Bet

While this bet isn't the most popular bet, it's still one that offers variety, nonetheless. Basically, you can bet on the winner's nationality or the team that wins, such as Ferrari, McLaren, or Red Bull. If you want to try this bet, it's essential to look the race statistics so you can make an educated guess, along with the form of the current drivers. It's not a guaranteed bet but it's an interesting prospect.

Bet With Confidence

Betting always poses a risk, whether they're a seasoned gambler or like the occasional wager. The reality is that the favourite doesn't always win and the team you think has the best chance of succeeding falls flat. That's why you need to fully understand the rules of the game and how drivers tackle each circuit because every driver has a preferred ground to race at. Odds with online betting sites will vary too, so make calculated decisions and bet wisely.