No Change After Events In Monza

When it comes to Formula One's global circus, the annual trip to the Monza for the Italian Grand Prix is always one which is highly anticipated and with the 2021 championship battle on a knife edge, this year was certainly no different.

Although the same could be said about the championship race itself and with the two main protagonists finding themselves tangled up at the opening corner of the famous racetrack, neither Max Verstappen nor Lewis Hamilton managed to accrue any additional points.

Which means as the pinnacle of motorsport prepares to pitch up in Sochi for the upcoming Russian Grand Prix, it is Verstappen who still possesses a 5-point lead in the quest to be this year's winner of the Drivers' Championship.

A margin that can be all too quickly eroded, that is if the man who is currently second in the standings can come out on top in Russia and if that was to be the case, it would see Mercedes' main man return to the points summit.

Something that although not wishful thinking, may be easier said than done and when you consider that Hamilton is far behind in terms of entries in the 2021 win column, there is a sense that the son of Jos Verstappen now has his number.

Of course, the only number that truly counts is that total amount of points that are earned after 22 frenetic rounds of Formula One action and with just eight remaining, it is fair to say that time is of the essence.

Quite simply, the seven-time and defending world champion cannot let such a precocious talent out of his sight and after events at the recent Italian Grand Prix, one is able to make a rather fair assumption.

An assumption which says neither Verstappen or Hamilton are willing to give up a single inch in the battle for the title and after their earlier clash at the British Grand Prix, old flames were visibly stoked at Monza.

Whether the move that saw both men fail to finish was one that was unsafe is something that will be argued long after the conclusion of the Russian Grand Prix and for whoever fails to win the Driver's Championship, they may point to that single incident as to why.

Then again, it would be unfair to point to one single incident in isolation and with 22 races on the schedule, there are still more than enough opportunities for either man to really do damage to the other.

Damage that is from a figurative point of view and with no quarter being given or asked from these two titanic title rivals, one wonders if the fallout from Italy, is one that subsequently spills over to the tarmac in Russia.

Because although the Italian incident is still fresh in the memory for both, there is also the need for cooler heads to prevail and although both will want to make their mark in Sochi, they cannot afford to let past events get the better of them.

If past events do get the better of either championship challenger, then it will have a big impact on the outright betting market.

Because with Verstappen in the driving seat with eight rounds to go, he can dictate the tempo and after finishing second in last year's Russian Grand Prix, he will now look to go one better when the paddock returns to Sochi this weekend.

Should that be the case, then the points advantage would be extended to twelve (with the potential to also earn a fastest lap point, which would then further extend the gap to 13) and this would only see Red Bull further in the ascendency.

An ascendency which would see Christian Horner's team potentially close the gap in the Manufacturer's standing also and although a group accolade would be a nice way to close the year, it is individual supremacy which ranks as most important.

Especially as the energy backed drink Red Bull have not stood on the top step of the overall podium since 2013 and with Mercedes ruling the roost in the seven years since, it is Austrian Toto Wolff who has ruled Formula One with an iron fist.

A grip that is seemingly loosening with every race, as Mercedes only find themselves in losing positions and although they themselves are not necessarily enamoured with such a standing, it is at least breathing a fresh air into the sport itself.

Fresh air which could see the status quo toppled in just a few months and if Max Verstappen finally becomes champion of the world, it might be the success which ushers in a new generation of the sport. A generation that sees Red Bull lead the way, but first they must conquer Mercedes in Russia.