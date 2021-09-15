Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen - Another F1 Rivalry for the Ages

Following the second crash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix, it's easy now to see that the rivalry between the two F1 superstars is at an all-time high.

The latest collision came just four races after their first clash at Silverstone, where the two championship racers crashed wheels. This resulted in both contenders being out of the Italian Grand Prix. Verstappen was blamed for the collision and received a three-place grid penalty for the next round at the Russian Grand Prix on 26 September 2021.

While the rivalry between the two can be exciting for spectators and F1 bettors, it cannot be ignored that it has taken a dangerous turn with two crashes. Many have compared the two to Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, who were once teammates but became bitter rivals in 1990 after Senna ruthlessly ended the race with a collision in Japan. Senna nabbed the win and it was highly debated whether the move was deliberate or not. While we may never know, it remains one of the most infamous collisions in motorsport history.

Back to two of the current F1 champions, while Verstappen and Hamilton have clashed in the past, it was more verbal bashing and snide remarks and exchanges during media sessions and briefings. The events at Silverstone and now at the Italian Grand Prix has taken things to dramatic levels. But many believe the Silverstone clash was when this became truly serious, and personal at that, making this a rivalry for the ages and F1 betting fans are having a field day - there's barely anything between the two with Max at 8/11 and Lewis 11/10 for the Constructors' Championship. In fact, it is one of the most intense motorsport rivalries of the decade, and certainly since the 90s, and fans and bettors alike are eating it up. So intense is the rivalry between the two that it has spilt over to Horner and Wolff of teams Mercedes and Red Bull.



Was Verstappen's Collision with Hamilton deliberate?

According to the German outfit's team principal Toto Wolff, Verstappen committed a 'tactical foul', implying that the contender deliberately caused the crash to retain his five-point lead. While some believe that it was an error on Verstappen's part, others claim it was a calculated move. The question on all motorsport fans' and F1 betting enthusiasts' minds is what will happen next. Many wonder if Verstappen will play fair, while others fear Lewis is fighting a losing battle.

In the past, the sport has showcased its fair share of drama in the form of battles on the track and battles of the egos. There is also talk that Hamilton's dominance was becoming too predictable, making a rivalry with a young, talented racer like Verstappen great media fodder. But Hamilton is no stranger to rivalries, as evident in his clash with Sebastian Vettel at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2017. But, it's a new decade and the stakes are even higher for the world's number one Formula One driver. He wants to make history while Verstappen is itching to dethrone the F1 legend. Only time will tell how things will play out between these two talented and controversial drivers. Regardless, it will be nail-biting to witness.