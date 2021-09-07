Drivers on the Move in F1

You can bet there are a lot of twists and turns left in the 2021 F1 season.

However, it's September and eyes are already looking at what we can expect next year. The odds are it'll be another exciting season and already there are changes to the teams that will be taking part.

Last week the news broke that Kimi Raikkonen (right)will be retiring at the end of this season. The Alfa Romeo driver began his F1 career in 2001 and six years later he defied the odds and won the title in his first season with Ferrari.

Two years later his time with Ferrari came to and end and he moved into the sport of rally driving and also a trip to the USA and too part in NASCAR. His F1 fans were betting on him returning to the sport and that's just what happened in 2012 with Lotus.

Two years later he was back at Ferrari and although bets on him winning another F1 world title would have been losers, he still managed third place in 2018, before leaving to join Sauber, who were then renamed Alfa Romeo. Next month sees Raikkonen turn 42 and he's now announced his retirement. You can bet there'll be a great send-off for the former world champion.

His retirement has left a spare drive at Alfa Romeo for the 2022 season and on Monday 6 September a replacement was named. It's none other than Valtteri Bottas who will be leaving Mercedes at the end of this season. A case of a Finn being replaced by a Finn.

Bottas (right) has been the number two driver to Lewis Hamilton since 2017. He's made gamblers happy with nine F1 wins, including four in 2019. Bottas could have got to double figures but for being given orders to step aside and let the title chasing Hamilton win the race. That didn't put a smile on the face of bettors.

Alfa Romeo are ninth in the 2021 Constructors' Championship so Bottas will have to get used to not being in contention in races next season or will he? There are some major changes ahead regarding design rules for next season. Alfa Romeo have big plans and betting on them to have an improved season may be worth placing.

That's certainly how Bottas feels about his move to Alfa Romeo. Talking about his move, Bottas said: "The potential of the setup in Hinwil is clear and I am relishing the opportunity to help lead the team forward up the grid."

The Finn added that he was proud of what he had achieved at Mercedes. Many do feel that considering the power of the Mercedes cars in recent year, he should have done better. Now he's looking forward to "the new challenges that await me next year with an iconic manufacturer."

Bottas added that he can't wait "to repay the faith that his new team has shown in him. Lewis Hamilton commented that the Finn had "been the best team-mate I've had the pleasure of working with".

He's signed a multi-year deal with Alfa Romeo. It ends a period in which Mercedes bosses have been deciding what to do re Bottas. Should they re-sign him for the 2022 season or give a promotion to the promising 22-year-old George Russell.

With Bottas now on the way to Alfa Romeo, the changes will continue with Russell (right) being the number two driver for Mercedes next year. That was confirmed just 24 hours later, as, in announcing the Briton's signing, a new era bergan at Brackley.

It's believed that the Briton was busy preparing for last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix, when told he'd be racing for Mercedes next year.

Russell has been driving with Williams for three seasons. The struggling team hasn't been able to defy the massive odds that have been against them. This season has seen some improvement though and Russell has earned 13 points this season, taking him to 15th in the Drivers' Championship.

He recently finished second in the Belgian Grand Prix. The race was a farce and such a short race must never happen again. However, Russell had excelled all weekend and had started second on the grid. Sportsbooks will be expecting him to earn a lot more points in the 2022 season if joining Mercedes.

The 22-year-old may be driving for Williams this season but he is a member of the Mercedes young drivers programme. Last year saw him race for Mercedes in the Sakhir Grand Prix. He replaced Lewis Hamilton who had COVID and couldn't take part.

Russell showed his immense promise in that race. He qualified in second and led the race for a long time before a not very successful pit stop and eventually finished ninth. That weekend may well prove to be a dress rehearsal for the 2022 season.