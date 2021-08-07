Elliott explains why Hamilton was 'frazzled' in Hungary

Everyone from VietVwin users to faithful F1 followers was surprised and maybe a bit worried after the latest race at Hungary’s Hungaroring. And maybe not as much because of the six-driver crash that turned pretty much every prediction about the results upside-down but because of the British driver Lewis Hamilton’s exhausted look after the race.

Now, Mercedes technical director, Mike Elliott has shed some light on why Hamilton looked so frazzled after the Hungarian Grand Prix, and why he had to visit the team doctors afterwards.

Exhausted

Hamilton finished the Hungarian Grand Prix in third place on the road, but was promoted to second following the disqualification of Sebastian Vettel. When he came to the podium for the mandatory ceremony, he looked completely exhausted, so much so that he had to delay his media commitments and go for a check-up with the team doctors instead. It’s obvious that the race sapped a lot of his energy - but fear not, he has recovered. Hamilton issued a message for his fans earlier this week, reassuring them.

The culprit for his condition was, apparently, the weather, along with the sheer intensity of the race, Elliott explained in the team’s post-race debrief. “I guess you saw him on the podium struggling. I saw him about an hour after that and he was definitely a chunk better and I know he has recovered since then," said Elliott.

“I think if you have never been near these cars, it is really difficult to understand the environment the drivers are in. The air that is going by the car, actually because the car is so close to the ground, it is actually closer to the ground temperature than it is to the air temperature.” This exposed the drivers to an unusually high temperature, around 40 to 50 degrees Celsius (104-122 degrees Fahrenheit). Not to mention the humidity which can exhaust you even without the intensity of a race.

Besides, the equipment onboard the car is also emitting a lot of heat. “The drivers are also sitting in an environment where there are electrical boxes around him, hydraulics with power steering, a hot environment and that was one tough race,” Elliott went on. “Lewis was really pushing on that two-stop, some of the overtakes he was doing were absolutely brilliant. That takes a lot of energy out of you in that really hot environment.

"The average person like you and me, we wouldn’t survive five minutes in there, let alone a whole race," he said.

Rest and recover

Another reason why he looked frazzled after Hungaroring is the lingering effects of COVID he suffered from last November. The disease can truly take its toll - sometimes the after-effects can last for months. Hopefully, in turn, Hamilton will have a chance to rest and recover in the summer break that’s underway, and face the tough second half of the season with no further issues.