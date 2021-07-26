The newest circuit in Formula 1; Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Inaugural Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, what does it have for store for the sports betting enthusiasts and Formula 1 car racing fans? Let’s Explore.

With sports betting Philippines you will get Formula One as one of the betting items. Betting enthusiasts and fans in the Philippines and indeed the whole world will be happy to know that a big race is coming this December. Evelyn Balyton is taking us through the newest formula one event. For those who are interested in betting on F1 racing car, click here for an article that will show you how to do it.

Saudi Arabia will be hosting a big event this year. December 3rd to 5th, a new formula one street circuit at Jeddah Corniche track will be the host of the inaugural Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. Construction of the track which will be the fastest ever street circuit is ongoing.

The December 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is an inaugural event, a race that is set to be the second full night after the Singapore Grand Prix. Plans for the race track started in August 2019 where the designs for a permanent motorsport complex that was to be housed in the city of Qiddiya were revealed. The plan was to have a complete world-class circuit that can host all categories of FIA races. Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was first put in a provisional calendar as the 6.175 KM circuit was not yet complete. Now that the world-class circuit is almost complete it has been confirmed that the December event is still on.

Controversy

The construction of the Grand Prix infrastructure in Saudi Arabia received criticism from human rights bodies. Similar criticism had been received when the World Cup stadiums were being constructed where the contractors were accused of treating migrant workers as slaves. Human Rights and Amnesty International condemned the action as a way of distracting the world from the human rights excesses of the Saudi government.

Calls were made to Formula one to rescind the decisions but they defended the action of awarding Saudi the hosting rights saying they are committed to ensuring that the country adheres to human rights protection before, during, and after the event. The viability of the event was also questioned following missile threats in Diriyah ePrix. Formula one has promised that they will ensure there is high security during the event stating that they are confident that the government, as well as all the involved agencies, can guarantee safety and security before and during the event.

The Circuit

A lot of sideshows surrounding the issues of security and human rights abuses may have overshadowed the circuit distracting formula one fan from focusing on the beauty and capacity of the infrastructure that is being put up in preparation for the big event in December. The track has been described as the fastest street track and indeed it is going to be just that on the whole of Formula One calendar. Cars will be simulated to reach an average speed of 250 km/h. Jeddah Corniche will be the second-longest track in the Formula One calendar, coming after Spa-Francorchamps, the motor racing track that is in Stavelot, Belgium. Jeddah Street circuit will be adjoining the Red Sea.

Drivers and Teams to expect

The formula One Saudi Arabia Grand Prix event will be one of a kind; being a debut event, it is expected to attract the top-rated F1 world champions . Given that there is no defending team or driver, it is up for grabs. All the participants will be in to make a name for themselves in the desert formula one race. Among the formula 1 champions and f1 championship winners in the past who are expected in the race include:

• Ferrari may have Charles Leclerc , Carlos Sainz and George Russell

• Williams may have the following drivers; Nicholas Latifi and Lando Norris

• McLaren will be represented by Daniel Ricciardo

• Mercedes will have Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas

• Race Bull racing will be represented by Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon

• Alpine will be represented by Fernando Alonso

• Aston Martin will have Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher

• Haas F1 Team will be represented by Nikita Mazepin

• Alfa Romeo racing team will have Antonio Giovinazzi and Pierre Gasly

• AlphaTauri will have Yuki Tsunoda of Japan

Betting enthusiasts have an opportunity of enjoying the Jeddah Circuit event and also take home some cool cash. There are several sites where they can do this. This is an event that is set to excite not only the formula one betting enthusiasts but also those who may have followed the process right from the beginning. Many are waiting with bated breath to see what will transpire in the event.

Which driver and team will emerge as the winner of this end-of-the-year racing competition? Whichever team wins the event will go down the history as the first winner of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, the second-fastest race in the history of Formula One. This is an event to watch, regardless of whether you are a fan or a formula one racing betting enthusiast.