Hyundai Tucson – A Vehicle for Those Who Love to Travel

If you are looking for a car that doesn't cost a fortune but still has is all, the Hyundai Tucson 2021 and 2022 variants are ideal. Here is our quick review of the same to help you make an informed decision.

There is no secret that while Hyundai is not the more premium cars out there, and the manufacturer doesn't claim it to be, either. Instead, what the car offers is cost-effectiveness without compromising on your safety or the functionality you are looking to enjoy.

Looking at the all-new Hyundai Tucson, seeing is believing. With an overhauled back aesthetic and a front that tells everyone that the SUV is ready for anything, the vehicle is sure to make a statement on your behalf, and that is "brave and the bold."

This SUV is not just made for the Australian roads. It can also traverse the rocky, sandy countryside while making sure you and your family remains comfortable throughout the ride. The upgraded shocks along with climate control capabilities mean that even the longest journeys will seem fun with the Tucson.

Boasting a futuristic aesthetic, the Hyundai Tucson 2021 model came to Australia in April. The cost-effectiveness, user-friendliness, and comfort combine to make this car a dream to handle. Here is our review of the SUV:

Features

Production 2004 - Present Type Petrol/Diesel Price AUD 29,640 – AUD 49,100 Engine(s) 2.0 L Beta II I4, 2.7 L Delta V6 & 2.0 L D CRDi I4 Fuel Capacity 16.4 gallons (62.08 litres) Mileage (Petrol) Hwy/City 12 kmpl/9.8 kmpl Mileage (Diesel) Hwy/City 14 kmpl/11 kmpl Horsepower 164 hp Displacement 1999 cc 0-60 mph 8.6 sec Top Speed 188 kph

Our Review

Let's first look at what's new in the 2021 Hyundai. It is clearing a path for the 2022 Tucson that features the same "scaley" front that sets this SUV apart. There isn't much difference between the 2021 and 2022 model; so, buying now you won't really be missing out on much. However, the 2022 model does have more color choices.

In terms of engine, the mid-rage SEL trim Tucson would be our go-to-choice. It has it all, and at the same time, it's equally wallet-friendly. While the car has seen an external overhaul, the interior still has the black and wood or black and silver to give you that classy, well-known Tucson feel when inside.

As far as the average is concerned, the Tucson's two four-cylinder engines are average, focusing on luxury instead of fuel efficiency. However, there are monsters out there that consume more fuel as well for the same price range – or higher. The tank 62-liter tank can last quite a while (roughly 700 to 720 km per tank).

Hyundai has always been known for its competitive warranty coverage. Along with the warranty, you also get complimentary schedule maintenance tokens, leaving rivals such as Toyota in the dust. You can expect a limited warranty for 5 years (or 90,000 km) for parts, powertrain warranty for 10 years (or 160,000 km), which is perfect for those who like to go off-road, and complimentary maintenance for 3 years.

As far as the handling is concerned, it isn't the best handled car out there. It gives you exceptional acceleration and top speed; however, we recommend being careful with the turns, especially if you're switching from a sports car.

However, you don't have to worry about body roll or steering being overweight. It has an overall balanced handling which you can't call to be the best or the worst. However, the driver is pretty smooth, especially on concrete/asphalt road and gravel.

Conclusion

From the design all the way to its features, the Hyundai Tucson is not just a family car but can also be an executive car at the same time. The roomy interior, climate control, smooth ride, and a fully featured infotainment system, everything combines to mould experiences and be a prime investment for car-owners.

The new, sporty, and curvy look is a great addition for the price. However, it won't be the best choice for those who are used to handling sports cars or other higher-end SUVs. It's a cost-effective solution for those looking for an SUV that has it all.