Top 5 Slot Developers who Provide Demo Games

One of the many advantages of the extension of the gaming industry to the digital world is the availability of demo games.

With demo games, casino game enthusiasts can easily try out just about any online casino game for free without risking their funds. Like in most other casino games, demo games have become a must-have trend for online slots. That is why most slot providers incorporate a free-play version of any slot game with its real money version.

When it comes to which slot providers offer free demo slots with their games, the list is almost endless. Most of these developers are worth your time while others do not. In this article, you will find a list of the top 5 providers of demo games you will find on the market today.

NetEnt

Almost every slot enthusiast would have at one point certainly played a slot game from NetEnt. Net Entertainment (NetEnt) is a Sweden-based game supplier known for providing premium gaming solutions to online casino operators worldwide. Established in 1996, this provider is undoubtedly one of the pioneers who designed the world of online slots and has dominated the industry for quite some time. Licensed by many of the most reputable regulators in the industry today, this Swedish company is behind some of the most popular slot games on the market today, including classic titles, video slots, and progressive slots.

Aside from slot games, NetEnt is also known for providing quality blackjack, roulette, and other casino gaming options, most of which also come with demo games.

Best NetEnt free demo slots

When it comes to slot games, it is pretty hard to beat NetEnt. The provider has developed more than 200 thrilling slot games, and these games, both real money versions and free demo slots, can be played in hundreds of online casinos worldwide. Some of the most popular titles in this developer's collection include;

• Starburst

• Gonzo's Quest

• Dead or Alive

Microgaming

A list of top free slots providers would be incomplete without mentioning Microgaming. Microgaming is one of the first slot developers in the online gaming industry. The provider was responsible for developing the world's first true online casino software back in 1994. Since then, it has consistently remained a leader in the iGaming industry. The developer also developed the first mobile casino software a decade later, making it possible to play slot games on the go. Another thing Microgaming is known for is its impressive progressive jackpot network, which happens to be the largest in the world, having paid out more than $1.2 billion in players' winnings to date.

Best Microgaming free demo slots

You will find that many slot enthusiasts hold Microgaming as one of the best developers on the market. They are certainly not wrong about this, as Microgaming features one of the largest collections of casino games with more than 800 exciting titles. Many slot titles in this developer's collection happen to be some of the biggest names in the industry. Some of these popular and widely sought titles include;

• Immortal Romance

• Thunderstruck

• Jurassic World

IGT

You won't find many developers bigger than the International Game Technology (IGT) when it comes to demo slot games. IGT is a UK-based multinational company that provides online free slots and designs slot machines for land-based casinos. With many decades of experience in the gaming industry since 1975, you will find that IGT built a large percentage of slot machines available at most brick-and-mortar casinos. Interestingly, IGT has adapted many of these land-based titles to provide their digital versions online, where players can play them for real money or as demo games.

Best IGT free slots

IGT happens to value quality over quantity, so, unlike most of the leading slot developers in the industry, you won't find a massive collection of online slots in its portfolio. However, the provider is responsible for developing many super-popular free slot games, some of which includes;

• Cleopatra

• Da Vinci Diamonds

• Pharaoh's Fortune

• Wheel of Fortune

Betsoft

Another leader in the online slot industry is Betsoft. This provider opened its doors back in 2006 and has since then worked to gradually earn its place as one of the world's leading producers of high-quality slot games. Betsoft holds multiple licenses in different jurisdictions around the globe and has won numerous awards for excellent services. One of the many things Betsoft is known for is its innovative and impressive state-of-the-art cinematographic 3D presentation which combines stunning visuals effects and fantastic soundtracks.



Aside from video slots, Betsoft also provides table games and video poker to casino game enthusiasts. Interestingly, you will find that Betsoft's slot games are available to be played on more than 500 casino sites around the globe.

Best Betsoft free slot games

Betsoft boasts of an incredible collection of casino games, up to 150 unique titles. Though it is more famous for 3D slot titles, Betsoft also features many different slot games. Some of the most popular demo games in Betsoft's catalogue include:

• Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde

• Good Girl Bad Girl

• Greedy Goblins

Playtech

Rounding off our list of Top 5 slot providers who provide demo games is Playtech, another giant in the online gaming landscape. Founded in 1999, Playtech is undoubtedly one of the world's largest providers of slots and other casino games on the market today. Since it opened its doors over two decades ago, Playtech has been focused on the continuous development of the very best gaming products and slots. One of the many impressive details about this provider is that it holds 170 global licenses in 30 regulated jurisdictions, bringing its games to the global market.

Best Playtech free slots

When it comes to casino games offering, Playtech develops just about everything, from online table games to online bingo games to online scratch games to live casino games to online slot games. It has many free demo slots featuring some of the most impressive graphics and designs and bonus features. Some of the provider's popular slot games include;

• Jackpot Giant

• Gladiator

• Age of the Gods slots

There are lots of fantastic slot games out there from numerous slot developers. When you are looking for demo slot games to play, you might as well start with the ones provided by the best developers on the market. With their sterling reputation on the market, their games are guaranteed to be fun to play.