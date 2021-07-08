Motorsports Top All-Time Drivers

Motorsports have seen an incredible amount of talented drivers over the years.

Whether you prefer rally or le Mans, F1 or stock, they all have their draw and require different levels of concentration and endurance from their drivers. But what they all have in common is the need for extensive skill behind the wheel.

When it comes to motorsport, faster is always better and it's the same with betting; fast payouts equal better casinos. Today, we're looking into the best drivers the world has ever seen. Some still behind the wheel, some taken too soon, but all with inhuman levels of determination and talent that will stand the test of time.

Michael Schumacher

What this man did for Formula 1 may never be seen again, whether he goes down as the most successful in the sport or not. The true legend of Ferrari, Schumacher won the F1 Championship 7 times, winning 91 races and finishing on the podium 155 times. Before his signing, the elite team hadn't won a title since 1979.

Although retired for nearly 10 years, Schumacher still holds the record for most season races won at 13 and the fastest lap at 77. His F1 fame was used to good success as he was involved in countless charity and humanitarian events over his career, raising tens of millions for people in need.

A horrific skiing accident in 2013 saw him fighting for his life in an induced coma, which he is still recovering from. He is a true legend of motorsports.

Jim Clark

Not only known as possibly the best F1 driver ever, but in the handful of years his career spanned, he was also proficient at the Indianapolis 500, Formula 2, Le Mans and the Australasian Tasman Cup. Clark is still the only driver in history to win the Indy500 and Formula 1 Championship in the same year. Unfortunately, at the age of just 32, he lost his life doing what he loved most; driving.

His many accomplishments in his 8•year career include:

• Formula 1 World Champion in 1963 and 1965, second in 1962

• British Touring Car Champion in 1964

• Tasman Series winner in 1965, 1967 and 1968

• Indianapolis 500 winner in 1965, second in 1963 and 1966

• 24 Hour Le Mans, third place in 1960

• French Formula 2 Champion in 1965

• ABC's Wide World of Sports, Athlete of the Year in 1965

Richard Petty

NASCAR may never see a more prolific driver than Petty, whom for five decades was the undisputed "king" of NASCAR. He won the Cup Series championship a record 7 times, amassing a staggering 200 race wins. He reached the top ten 712 times from his 1184 starts and won the Daytona 500 a record 7 times, too.

In 1967, Petty won 27 of his 48 races in the NASCAR Cup Series, including 10 in a row, a record that still holds. Inducted into multiple motorsport Hall of Fames, in 1992 he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in America, for his services to motorsport.

Sebastien Loeb

In the field of Rally, no one can lay claim to being the best ever more than Loeb. Since his first win in the World Rally Championship of 2004, he won consecutively every year until his retirement in 2012; 9 consecutive world titles. He is a three times winner of the Race of Champions, was second at Le Mans in 2006 and won the Rallycross at the 2012 X Games.

Named the Sportsman of the Year in his native France both in 2007 and 2009, he was also knighted in 2009. At the age of 47, Loeb is still racing, currently holding second place in the inaugural 2021 Extreme E Championship, electric off-road racing.

Lewis Hamilton

If this list was compiled in 20 years' time, we wonder just how much more we would add to this young superstar. At just 36 years of age, he currently holds F1 records for most championship wins (joint with Schumacher on 7), the most race wins (98), most podium finishes (169) and most pole positions (100). He is currently leading the 2021 season.

In 2020 he was named the worlds Sportsman of the Year and was knighted in 2021. He is also the only black driver to have ever competed in Formula 1. He has used his fame in the support of many anti-racist protests and organisations over the years, including taking a knee before every race in support of "black lives matter" in the 2020 season.