How to become a racer of Formula One

Becoming a Formula One racer is not easy.

It is a steep learning curve that requires spending plenty of time and putting in lots of effort. Formula One drivers are experienced professionals that spend a great deal of time honing their skills. Aside from being a prestigious and competitive sport, Formula One is expensive. If you are a middle or high school student and think of becoming a driver, make sure to evaluate the risks and rewards of delving into Formula 1. The following steps reveal the three different paths to become a Formula One racer.

Be ready to spend plenty of time and money

Formula One is a pricey sport, and you will likely spend a considerable amount of money on equipment and course subscriptions. The sport requires 24/7 attention, so your Formula One classes may coincide with school lectures and homework sessions if you are a student.

Start taking classes at a specialized racing school

The fastest way to learn how to drive and evaluate your capabilities is to take classes at a racing school. Such schools provide attendees with the necessary equipment. Every attendee is allocated with an instructor that not only teaches how to drive but also helps assess whether the attendee has genuine aspirations to become a racer of Formula One.

Such schools might seem expensive at first glance. However, they provide everything and teach the basics of racing. The fees are significantly lower when compared with other options. The only prerequisite to becoming a student of such a school is to have a driver's license and be able to operate a manual gearbox.

Enroll in a racing program

Once you become a student of a racing school, opt for a specialized course for Formula One racers. Usually, they last for several weeks to get racers prepared for an amateur school race series. Upon completing the program, you will receive a racing license, which will allow you to enter the mentioned race series. From that time, all you have to do is work hard to be a distinguished racer. And once you demonstrate your abilities, the chances are you can spark the attention of sponsors and various organizations that might offer you cooperation. This way, you will manage to cover your expenses shortly and speed up the process of becoming an F1 racer.

Start with kart racing

Kart racing is a cheaper alternative to the mentioned method. However, it isn't necessarily a worse or less sufficient one. A plethora of professional racers started their career with racing karts. And since many people love racing karts, you can find numerous places that offer to race karts or rent them. It means that you don't have to buy it. Renting a kart from a trusted company is an excellent idea. Aside from being cost-effective, the company will provide full maintenance, which will save you plenty of time.

Receive a kart racing license

A kart racing license is a necessary sheet of paper that showcases your competence in racing a kart. Several kart racing licenses exist, and you will need to receive a couple of them before moving up and becoming eligible for the Formula One division. The only way to upgrade your licenses is to race as much as possible. Showing robust engagement, you will bolster your skills and achieve excellent results. All these lead to getting the necessary license.

Complete two years in junior racing events

Another way to enter the Formula One division is to complete a two-year course in junior racing events. It is not surprising that Formula One requires having ample experience driving similar cars. That's why junior racing events are essential. Formula One thoroughly monitors participants of such events and analyzes racers. Moreover, sponsors pay close attention to racers of junior events, trying to find talents and sign a deal with them. But such racing events aren't easy. The rivalry between participants is immense, and it is incredibly challenging to collect the necessary points to move up.

Collect the required race points and driving miles

The primary requirement for racers to move to the next level is to collect 40 race points and 184 driving miles. Since Formula One is a risky sport, every racer must complete a three-year course, accumulate 40 points, and obtain 184 driving miles that can be completed during the official pre-season, in-season, and post-season tests. Alternatively, you can do that within six months before applying for the license.

Draw the attention of sponsors and sign a deal

Excellent performance and sponsorships go hand in hand. If you can stand out and reveal your skills, the odds are you will grab sponsors' attention and make them contact you. Once some sponsors reach out to you, your career can skyrocket. Signing a deal not only means you will get paid for a particular brand on a vehicle. It will also help you upgrade your gear, motivate you to work harder, and reach all-time highs.

Recapitulation

While there are several paths to becoming an F1, some steps remain unavoidable. For instance, you can skip racing classes and programs, but you can't omit kart racing and racing events that provide an F1 license, as they are among the necessary prerequisites to become a Formula One driver. Suppose your financial state allows you to enroll for optional steps, such as enrolling in a specialized racing school. In that case, you will strengthen your skills and become more experienced and confident during junior racing events.

Formula One is a sport full of competitive racers. The tension is high, and even a single point can be decisive. If you want to become an F1 racer, make sure to be fully committed to it. Choose the way that suits you the best and start to practice your skills diligently. It will surely pay off in the long run.