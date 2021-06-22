The smarter ways to follow the Formula 1 this season

At the start of every season, every Formula 1 team in the paddock brings in new technology in a bid to try and make them faster than their rivals.

As every single millisecond counts in this sport and has been the difference between drivers qualifying in first and second in recent seasons, these teams are always working hard to develop some pretty impressive technology. It's not just the teams that have been working hard on this technology ahead of the new season, though. There are many new and exciting ways that viewers can follow every single race in 2021. Here's a look at the smarter ways to follow Formula 1 this season.

Look at the latest odds

Whilst the race is on and nearing its final laps, it's often quite easy to predict who will end up on the top step of the podium. Most leaders are able to put a big gap in between them and the driver in second place to allow them to simply coast to the finish line. This allows them to make sure they don't put their tyres and engine under any unnecessary pressure that might cause them to break and not finish the race. What is much more difficult to predict is who will win the race before a single car has taken to the track. Luckily there is a team of experts constantly reviewing every single driver's chances of winning the race throughout the racing weekend. By looking at the latest F1 odds, you can get a good idea of who the experts think will do well at any track. Of course, if you disagree with them, you could always take advantage of any long odds by placing some money on them and hoping your prediction was better than the bookmakers'.

Mirror the screens that the teams follow

When you watch any Formula 1 race, you'll often spot the driver's team on the pit wall sitting in front of dozens of monitors. Each one of these gives different information, like the latest lap times of each driver and even the exact position of each driver on the track at that very moment. They use all of these tools to help plan exactly the best time to get their drivers to pit or simply push harder on the accelerator pedal. You can now see the exact same screens on your smartphone by downloading the Formula 1 app. These screens are great at giving you a much more detailed insight into the race than any commentator could realistically provide.

Catch up when you want

Depending on where they are in the world, some races can happen during the middle of the night for a lot of viewers. If you don't fancy getting up that early to watch it or simply don't want to spend hours watching the repeat later on in the day, the Official Formula 1 YouTube channel now publishes short highlight videos of all the best bits of the race. This means you can be fully caught up with all the latest action by just watching a short five-minute video.