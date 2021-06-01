How to Buy Bike Rack for Truck

Buying extensions is a decision that needs so many considerations because it costs a good amount of money.

Buying a bike rack for your truck is similar. You need to focus on a lot of things if you're buying a rack. Besides your investment, it is also directly related to the safety of your bike too. So, you need to carefully pick one when you're buying a bike rack for your truck.

So, what are the things you should focus on when you're buying a bike rack? If this is your question, I have the answer. Just make sure that you have the patience to read the article. So, are you ready? If so, let's talk about how to buy a bike rack for a truck.

Type of the Bike Rack

For carrying bikes on your truck, there are a few types of racks. You'll see hitch rack and truck bed rack available in the market. A hitch rack is the type of rack that can be attached to the truck hitch receiver and can carry up to 5 bikes at a time. To check the to-rated bike racks for trucks, you can visit AutoExpro.com.

A truck bed rack is the type of rack that can be temporarily installed on the truck bed to put the bikes standing. If you need to carry things on your truck bed, this type of stand is not the perfect choice for you. So, check the pros and cons of both and select the type that benefits you most.

Number of Bikes the Rack can Handle

This is an important thing. Maximum bike racks come with the ability to carry2 bikes at a time. But in the case of hitch racks, you'll see racks with a carrying capacity of 4-5 bikes. Also, maximum hitch bike racks carrying 2 bikes allow you to extend the capacity up to 4 bikes.

Choose one that allows you to carry as many bikes as you need to carry.

Weight Capacity

Weight capacity matters a lot, especially in the case of hitch mount bike racks. If the rack can't carry the accumulated weight of your bikes, it is almost obvious that you'll see a bent or broken rack after you reach the destination. I suggest buying bike racks that can carry a bit more than the weight of your bike. This'll allow you to stay in a comparatively safer position, reducing the risk.

Types of Bike the Rack can Carry

There are a lot of types of bikes and each is different from the others. So, it is almost impossible to get a bike rack that can carry all types of bikes. So, you should check if the rack can carry the types of bikes you have. If you miss this, maybe you'll have to go to a picnic leaving your most favorite bike.

Safety Issues

Safety of your bike matters. So, at the time of buying a rack, check the safety steps in it. Besides the basic way of carrying the bikes, different racks offer different safety features. You need to pick the rack that ensures maximum safety. Even make sure that the paint on your bike frame is safe.

Access to the Truck Bed

No matter you buy a hitch rack or a truck bed rack, you need to make sure that the rack ensures easy access to the truck bed. You'll have to load your truck bed with necessary things and that's why you'll need access frequently.

Besides these, your budget, the look of the rack, the color of the rack, etc. also affects your choice of buying a bike rack for your truck. No matter which one you pick, don't compromise the quality with anything.