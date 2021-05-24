Is Lando Norris Right? Is Sainz Better than Ricciardo in "Not Nice" Cars?

Ahead of the 2021 F1 season, the driver market was in full swing.

Not only did Carlos Sainz leave McLaren to join Ferrari, but Daniel Ricciardo replaced the Spaniard at the Surrey-based constructor. The new additions offer plenty of excitement at both teams, but neither have hit the ground running. However, that's understandable, as it will take them time to adjust to a different environment, fresh pressure, and new ways of working. That said, Lando Norris believes that his former teammate, Sainz, is better than Ricciardo in non-optimal cars. So, let's consider whether the English driver is correct with that assessment.

Sainz's Career Trajectory Indicates There's Perhaps Some Truth to Norris' Claims

Throughout his career, Sainz has raced alongside some of the sport's most promising and experienced drivers. Having started at Torro Rosso in 2015, the Spaniard competed admirably against Max Verstappen before finishing just shy of Nico Hulkenberg's points tally at Renault in 2018. In his final year at McLaren in 2020, Sainz clinched sixth spot in the drivers' championship standings, which earned him a move to the Scuderia.

At Ferrari, Sainz's status within the world of racing has reached new heights. Driving for the famous Prancing Horse team is a rare opportunity, and it's a testament to his approach that he's now partnering Charles Leclerc in 2021. Because of the 26-year-old's rise, he's played a leading role in enhancing the appeal of racing in pop culture creations in Spain, as well as providing hope that another Spaniard could win a drivers' championship.

In the F1 2020 video game, Sainz and Sergio Perez were the cover stars for the Spanish and Mexican release. Furthermore, there are now increasing numbers of racing-themed games at the platforms listed at Bonusfinder Espana. At LeoVegas, which is one of the reviewed operators, players can immerse themselves in Drive: Multiplayer Mayhem. This increase in the number of games based around the sport shows just how important it is for Sainz to capitalise for the good of his career.

How Do the Two Compare?

It speaks volumes about Sainz's on-track capabilities that his now-rival, Norris, describes him as being "very good" at driving a car that isn't always pleasant to control, as per EssentiallySports. By comparison, the 21-year-old believes Ricciardo is a confidence driver, needing perfect conditions to maximize results. This is somewhat true of every driver on the grid, but the Englishman believes it's less of a factor with Sainz.

Forming a direct comparison between Ricciardo and Sainz drivers isn't easy, as they've never competed against each other in the same team. However, recent seasons show that Sainz may have the edge over Ricciardo in less-than-perfect cars. In 2019, Sainz ended his first season at McLaren sixth in the drivers' standings with 96 points. By comparison, the Australian finished ninth with 54 points.

As Ricciardo became more accustomed to the Renault in 2020, he dramatically improved on his previous year's performances, ending the campaign fifth in the drivers' championship. As stated above, Sainz was consistent in finishing sixth. The Australian was Renault's focal point at this time, and the car would have been developed favorably for him, instead of his at-the-time teammate, Esteban Ocon.

This Season Will Paint a Better Picture

Thus far in the 2021 season, there's been little to separate Ferrari and McLaren on the track. Their pace looks somewhat comparable, meaning a fairer reflection of Ricciardo's and Sainz's abilities will emerge. Neither team have the perfect car, although they have made steps in the right direction. With Leclerc and Norris leading the charge for their respective teams, Ricciardo's and Sainz's performances may determine who comes out on top in the constructors' standings, thus offering a definitive answer to the Englishman's suggestion.